Sweden Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues $2.25 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweden data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Favorable climatic conditions, low power costs, government support, and improvement in inland and submarine connectivity to other countries is driving growth in the Sweden data center market. The Stockholm Data Center Park is one of the major enablers of greenfield and brownfield data center developments in Sweden . Over $1 billion will be cumulatively invested on data center core & shell development, installation and commissioning services, building design, physical security, and data center infrastructure management (DCIM) in the Sweden market. The colocation market in Sweden is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2019-2025, which is currently dominated by local service providers. Carbon neutrality to increase energy-efficient infrastructure adoption that includes, lithium-ion battery UPS adoption and generator systems.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2019−2025

Market Size & Forecast by Colocation Revenue | 2019−2025

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Retail & Wholesale Data Center Colocation Pricing in Sweden

List of Data Center Investments in Sweden

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 10 construction service providers, 15 support infrastructure providers, and 6 data center investors

Sweden Data Center Market – Segmentation

Increasing investments in data centers and the implementation of GDPR have increased server revenues in Sweden in the last two years. Mission critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate as the country is transforming to Industrial 4.0.

in the last two years. Mission critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate as the country is transforming to Industrial 4.0. VRLA UPS systems are dominating the market with an adoption rate of over 80%. However, it is estimated that lithium-ion UPS systems are likely to gain a share of around 25% by 2025. In 2018, Eaton started trail on its UPS-as-a-Reserve service in Sweden in partnership with national grid operator, Svenska kraftnät. In this design, the UPS is connected to the grid to provide support to the data center during low supply and peak power demand.

in partnership with national grid operator, Svenska kraftnät. In this design, the UPS is connected to the grid to provide support to the data center during low supply and peak power demand. Free cooling solutions are likely to dominate the Sweden market. For instance, Hydro66 uses free air cooling for its facility in Boden, Sweden . In 2020, EcoDataCenter deployed immersion liquid cooling technology developed by Iceotope under partnership with Schneider Electric and Avnet. The cooling solution deployed is to support up to 46kW per rack.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Sweden Data Center Market – Dynamics

NDC has partnered with Skellefteå Kraft, an energy service provider, to build-out data center in North Sweden, Finnfors Data Center campus, which supports capacity of up to 120MW and runs on 100% renewable energy sources. In 2019, the market witnessed an increase in merger and acquisition activities. For instance, EcoDataCenter merged with Fortlax Data Center in 2019. Similarly, EQT Infrastructure merged GlobalConnect and IP-only in 2019. Equinix, Multigrid, Bahnhof, Borderlight (GoGreenHost), InterXion (Digital Realty), and EcoDataCenter expanded their presence in the market in 2019. Stockholm Data Parks is expected to emerge as the major investment destination for colocation operators in Sweden. Low power costs, the availability of renewable energy sources, and the introduction of the district heating concept are expected to decrease the OPEX for data center operators in the future.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increase in Cloud Adoption by SMEs

AI Innovations Increasing Infrastructure Investment in Sweden

5G & IoT Deployment aiding Growth of Data Traffic

Renewable Energy Procurement supports Growth of Data Center Market

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos



Arista



Broadcom



Hewlett Packard Enterprise



Dell Technologies



Cisco



NetApp



Huawei



IBM



Lenovo

Construction Service Providers

NCC



DPR



SWECO



SKANSKA



bravida



AFEC



ETIX EVERYWHERE



RED



Kirby



DORNAN

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB



Caterpillar



Cummins



Climaveneta



Kinolt



Eaton



Legrand



MTU Onsite Energy



Socomec



Kohler SDMO



Schneider Electric



Vertiv



Rittal



Stulz



Riello UPS

Data Center Investors

BAHNHOF



Facebook



Microsoft



Multigrid



interxion



Equinix

