Swedish Match: Interim Report January - September 2019

Q3 growth in sales and earnings driven by ZYN

In local currencies, sales increased by 8 percent for the third quarter. Reported sales increased by 13 percent to 3,829 MSEK (3,388).

In local currencies, operating profit from product segments1) increased by 17 percent for the third quarter. Reported operating profit from product segments increased by 22 percent to 1,607 MSEK (1,317).

Operating profit amounted to 1,586 MSEK (1,305) for the third quarter.

Profit after tax amounted to 1,180 MSEK (959) for the third quarter.

Earnings per share increased by 27 percent to 7.04 SEK (5.55) for the third quarter.

ZYN in more than 60,000 stores in the US, and average sales per store continued to increase.

Lights operating profit benefited from land and forestry asset sales.

On October 22, 2019 , the US FDA authorized modified risk tobacco status for eight General snus varieties.

1) Excludes Other operations.

For the full report: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Financial-reports/Interim-reports/

Swedish Match telephone conference

A telephone conference will be held today, Friday, October 25 at 2:00 p.m. (CET), (1:00 p.m. UK time). At this time we will review and comment on the results. Participants will include Lars Dahlgren, Thomas Hayes, and Emmett Harrison.

Listen to the telephone conference: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/Webcasts-and-audiocasts/

Telephone conference presentation: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/

Contacts:

Lars Dahlgren

President and Chief Executive Officer

Office +46-8-658-0441

Thomas Hayes

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Office +46-8-658-0108

Emmett Harrison

Senior Vice President Investor Relations

Office +46-70-938-0173

Richard Flaherty

President US Division, US Investor Relations contact

Office +1-804-787-5130

This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.15 a.m. CET on October 25, 2019.

