Sweep Partners with Coastal to Launch Industry's First Agentic Assessment to Accelerate Agentforce Adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweep , the leading agentic workspace for Salesforce metadata, today announced the launch of industry's first Agentic Assessment for Agentforce adoption, with Coastal as its exclusive consulting launch partner. With Sweep's new Agentic Assessment tool, Coastal customers can quickly build an AI transformation roadmap for Agentforce that links automation opportunities directly to ROI.

Agentforce is Salesforce's agentic AI platform that streamlines work with digital labor. Sweep's Agentic Assessment helps organizations get started identifying the right use cases by automatically analyzing Salesforce orgs, surfacing high-ROI opportunities, and ensuring governance and security from the start, especially in regulated industries where security and compliance add extra hurdles. With Coastal as the exclusive launch partner, clients can move from setup to results in just days.

"Agentforce is a game-changer, and customers are looking for a roadmap to maximize its benefits," said Ido Gaver, cofounder and CEO of Sweep. "With Coastal as our exclusive partner, our Agentic Assessment helps more customers quickly benefit from Agentforce – fast, smart, and with measurable ROI from day one."

Benefits of Sweep's Agentic Assessment include:

Automated Discovery – Analyzes Salesforce metadata to map flows, rules, and automations.

Agent-Ready Detection – Identifies repetitive, high-effort tasks ready for automation.

ROI-Based Prioritization – Scores opportunities by value, highlighting where to start.

Actionable Recommendations – Suggests which agents to build and where they fit in.

"At Coastal, our mission has always been to deliver transformative Salesforce solutions with speed and precision, particularly in highly regulated and complex industries," said Eric Berridge, CEO of Coastal. "With exclusive access to Sweep's Agentic Assessment, we can help clients cut through complexity, identify where agents deliver the most impact, and accelerate implementation. This partnership positions Coastal at the forefront of the Agentforce revolution."

This launch marks a milestone in Salesforce consulting. Together, Sweep's automation-first approach and Coastal's industry expertise give organizations a faster, safer, and strategic path to realizing Agentforce's full potential in the Agentic Enterprise era.

Learn more about Sweep's partnership with Coastal here . Learn more about Sweep Agentic Assessment here . Visit Sweep at Dreamforce located at booth 500. Visit Coastal at Dreamforce located at booth 606.

About Sweep:

Sweep transforms Salesforce metadata into an agentic workspace, giving enterprise teams real-time visibility, control, and confidence in every change. Powered by agentic AI, Sweep surfaces risks, automates fixes, and keeps documentation current — so every change is safe, organized, and AI-ready. The result: faster releases, less technical bloat, and a stronger foundation for continuous, AI-driven growth. Founded in 2021, Sweep is trusted by innovators including LG Electronics, Mass General Brigham, Brex, NBC Sports, Exiger, and Wix. Learn more at www.sweep.io .

About Coastal:

ISG's top-ranked Salesforce & AI consultancy.

5/5 AppExchange rating, with 450+ reviews.

1,700 customers & counting.

Coastal is the consultancy that exists to make organizations successful using Salesforce, data, and AI. Led by former Salesforce executives, IT veterans, and industry experts, our heavily certified team shows up with heart and hustle to deliver fast, measurable impact—powered by automation-driven delivery and solution accelerators.

From data modernization to Agentforce to Salesforce innovation, you can count on Coastal to solve today's—and tomorrow's—complex challenges.

