Sweep named a top 3 ESG & Sustainability reporting solution: major independent research firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweep is positioned as a leader for ESG and sustainability reporting and data management software in the new report by Verdantix "Smart Innovators: ESG & Sustainability Reporting And Data Management Software (2025)".

Verdantix's independent analysts benchmarked 38 software vendors in total, analyzing the performance of each in ten key capabilities.

The highest grade, "Market-leading functionality, with differentiated offering", was accorded to Sweep in six of the ten categories. For the remaining four categories, Sweep was attributed the second-highest grading, "strong functionality".

Rachel Delacour, CEO and co-founder of Sweep said: "We are proud to see the Sweep platform recognised for its market-leading capabilities in ESG reporting. We know that this task can be a source of transformative value for businesses and financial organisations, but only if executives have the high-performance tools necessary to meet this complex data challenge. By constantly listening to our customers' needs, we have created a software solution which is trusted by businesses across industries from retail to manufacturing to finance, and which we have designed with the flexibility and data-handling power to respond to dynamic regulatory and economic landscapes."

Areas where Sweep's functionalities were given top marks include:

ESG data acquisition

Organizational structure

Sustainability performance management

Data quality enhancement

Non-regulated reporting

Workflows and auditability

The Sweep platform also scored highly for industry benchmarking, regulated and mandated reporting, materiality assessment, and engagement tools where Sweep's use of Artificial Intelligence to aid ESG data management was highlighted.



Manually verifying ESG data is an overwhelming task for internal teams. SaaS providers are working to offer tools that aim to improve data quality through varying levels of automation. Vendors such as Sweep offer AI-based data estimation tools that not only fill gaps in data, but also clearly label where AI is applied and identify the underlying data sources", commented the report's co-author Luke Gowland, Senior Analyst at Verdantix.

Rachel Delacour, CEO and co-founder of Sweep added: "Sweep has made huge leaps forward in functionality and performance, continually improving our ranking in analyst reports globally, from ESG to Carbon. This is proof that our teams' focus is the product, and efficiently integrating the newest features, important customer feedback, and learnings from our partners so we can continue to build the best ESG data management platform on the market"

The report is aimed at helping executives across a range of industries and geographies to compare the relative capabilities of vendors, and better inform their software purchasing decisions for 2025.

To download the full report, click here.

More about Sweep

Sweep is the sustainability data management platform. Its market-leading, AI-powered software helps organizations understand all extra-financial data across their business and value chain to manage increasing disclosure requirements and take action to meet sustainable business goals. Sweep has recently been recognized for its market-leading capabilities by organizations including IDC MarketScape and MEDEF.

Co-founded by Rachel Delacour, Yannick Chaze and Raphael Guller, Sweep partners with enterprise, midmarket and financial institutions across the world, with customers including L'Oreal, QVC, CH Robinson and Lacoste.

Sweep is B Corp certified and a member of the World Bank's Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition, France Invest and The International Emissions Trading Association.

For more information, visit sweep.net

