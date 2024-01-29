Sweet Family Favorites to Celebrate Lent

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) If you're in search of a meatless meal – whether you're observing Lent or simply adhering to your own dietary restrictions – remember you don't have to sacrifice on taste. Enjoying a delicious dish without the meat can be an easy feat with just a few everyday ingredients.

Seared Salmon with Apple Slaw Grilled Apple Portobello “Burgers”

Start with the craveable texture and crunch of Envy Apples – a leading apple variety – that provide balanced sweetness with flesh that remains white longer, even after cutting. While they're often best served fresh or paired with cheese boards, sandwiches or mocktails, their sweetness also helps play up meatless favorites like Seared Salmon with Apple Slaw.

The flaky baked fish is complemented perfectly by Asian-style barbecue sauce and fresh herbs then paired with a sweet homemade apple slaw for a classic Lenten dish with a tangy twist. For a family meal that doubles down on freshness, try pairing with roasted broccolini or a light salad.

Firing up the grill isn't only for beef, chicken and pork – you can prepare a tasty recipe over an open flame while skipping the meat with Grilled Apple Portobello Burgers. Simply substitute beef with thick portobello mushrooms and naturally white Envy Apple slices that maintain their beauty while cooking so your finished "burgers" look as delicious as they taste.

These plant-forward meals featuring the uplifting aroma and flavor of apples offer an invitation to savor small moments around the table and can help you celebrate Lent and beyond with an ultimate apple experience that introduces your loved ones to new ways to rethink weekly favorites.

Find more meatless meal inspiration by visiting EnvyApple.com.

Seared Salmon with Apple Slaw

Servings: 4

4 portions boneless salmon

4 tablespoons Asian-style barbecue sauce

2 Envy Apples, cored and sliced into matchsticks or julienned

1 cup sliced or shredded red cabbage

1 cup sliced or shredded white cabbage

1 celery stick, finely sliced

1/2 red onion, finely sliced

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon chopped fresh herbs such as dill, parsley or cilantro

1 lime, juice and zest only

1 tablespoon toasted white sesame seeds, plus additional for garnish

1 teaspoon black sesame seeds, plus additional for garnish

Preheat oven to 375 F using grill or broil setting and line baking tray with cooking paper.

Arrange salmon portions on paper and spread barbecue sauce over each portion.

Bake 5-8 minutes, depending on thickness and size, or until just cooked in center and caramelized on top.

In bowl, combine sliced apple sticks, cabbage, celery and red onion slices; toss lightly.

In separate bowl, whisk mayonnaise, herbs, lime juice and lime zest.

Fold dressing and sesame seeds into slaw and toss together.

Divide apple slaw between serving plates and top with glazed salmon. Sprinkle with extra sesame seeds.

Grilled Apple Portobello "Burgers"

1 Envy Apple

2 portobello mushrooms

1/4 cup olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup herbed goat cheese

2 brioche buns

2 parge pieces butter lettuce

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

Heat grill to medium heat.

Slice apples horizontally into thick round wedges and remove seeds using fork.

Remove portobello stems.

In small bowl, combine 1/8 cup olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, oregano and salt.

Using basting brush, coat portobellos on both sides with olive oil mixture. Grill stem sides down 2 minutes then flip. Add goat cheese to portobellos and grill 2-3 minutes until cheese is melted. Remove from grill.

Use remaining olive oil to coat apple rounds. Grill apple rounds 1-2 minutes per side to lightly char.

Serve portobellos with apple rounds on brioche buns with lettuce and mayonnaise.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate