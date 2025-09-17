Sweet James Appoints Angie Kwik as Head of Personal Injury Operations

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2025 //PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Sweet James Accident Attorneys proudly announces the appointment of Angie Kwik as Head of Personal Injury Operations. With over 20 years of legal experience, Angie will lead firmwide efforts to streamline case flow and ensure that clients receive timely, transparent, and compassionate legal support.

From owning her own practice to conducting complex trials, Angie brings unmatched insight, urgency, and commitment to serving those in need."Our clients deserve legal help that's fast, transparent, and deeply empathetic," said Angie Kwik. "I'm proud to be part of a team that refuses to settle for average."

Founding Partner and Attorney, Steve Mehr commented, "Angie understands what's at stake in every case. She brings the operational clarity and tenacity needed to move cases forward and deliver the outcomes our clients deserve."

About Angie Kwik

Angie Kwik is an accomplished trial attorney, legal strategist, and operations leader with over two decades of personal injury experience. She has owned and managed her own practice, handled high-stakes litigation, and developed high-performing legal teams. Her expertise in case velocity, client communication, and trial preparation positions her as a critical asset to the future of Sweet James.

About Sweet James Accident Attorneys

Sweet James is one of the nation's leading personal injury law firms, proudly serving clients across California, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Texas, and beyond. With over $2 billion recovered, the firm is trusted for its elite legal representation and unwavering commitment to accident victims. Call (800) 900-0000 or visit SweetJames.com to get help now.

