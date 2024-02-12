Sweet Little Wins: Pure Protein Launches Sweet Chili Flavored Popped Crisps

New Protein Bar Flavors Coming to Amazon in 12-Count Boxes

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Protein continues to spice up the snack aisle with the launch of their new mouth-watering Sweet Chili flavored Popped Crisps. Sweet Chili Popped Crisps are now available on Amazon alongside the brand's top-rated protein-packed Hickory Barbeque Popped Crisps, Sour Cream & Onion Popped Crisps, and savory Cheesy Crackers.

Protein snacks are an accelerating category within the healthy snacking sector, and consumers are hungry for spicier, more flavorful snack options that satisfy their crunchy cravings. Sweet Chili is a familiar, in-demand flavor profile that delivers a hint of heat and that unmistakable sweet and sour tang — and staves off hunger with 12 satisfying grams of high-grade protein per bag.

"We know people want to make better choices that won't undo the hard work they put in at the gym and in other areas of their lives. Our latest product innovations offer great-tasting, high protein versions of their favorite snacks in trending, familiar flavors for an easy win," said Alex Fishman, Brand Marketing Director, Pure Protein. "These little daily wins can add up to big changes in people's physical and mental health."

Sweet Chili Popped Crisps are a gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO snack that is popped and never fried—delivering a nutrient-dense alternative to empty calorie snacks like traditional potato chips or crackers that still tastes like a treat. 

Popped Crisps and Cheesy crackers round out Pure Protein's growing portfolio of savory healthy snacking options. For consumers with more of a sweet tooth, Pure Protein debuted its TikTok-famous Galactic Brownie and Caramel Churro bars at Walmart last year in 4-count boxes. Both flavors will soon be available on Amazon in convenient 12-count boxes, making it easier than ever to stock up.

"We've been overwhelmed by the positive response to our new Galactic Brownie and Caramel Churro bars — two trending flavors that resonate with health-conscious Gen Z and Millennial consumers looking to celebrate the little wins, such as choosing a more nutritious snack option," said Alex. "Following our successful launch at Walmart and in grocery, we're making these popular flavors available on Amazon in larger 12-count quantities, making it easier than ever to stock up and save."

For more information on Pure Protein products, visit www.1440foods.com

About 1440 Foods
1440 Foods is a sports and active nutrition company on a mission to energize people to unleash their potential with a focused portfolio of accessible, great-tasting health and wellness brands: Pure Protein® nutrition bars; Body Fortress® high efficacy protein powders; and MET-Rx® high-performance meal replacements. 1440 Foods brands can be purchased online at Amazon, or at a wide range of grocery, pharmacy, and convenience store chains nationwide such as Wal-Mart, Target, Kroger, Meijer, Walgreens, CVS, and convenience store chains. To learn more about 1440 Foods, visit www.1440Foods.com.

