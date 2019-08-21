Sweet Loren's Ranks No. 114 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities." The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for over a million jobs in the past three years and a huge driver of our economy.

Sweet Loren's is the clean food company transforming what it means to be convenient and delicious. Founder and CEO Loren Brill pours her heart into each Sweet Loren's recipe. After beating cancer, Loren made it her mission to eliminate processed foods from her diet. When she couldn't find delicious cookies with clean ingredients, she decided to make her own - and Sweet Loren's was born.

"We are thrilled to be among the greatest entrepreneurs and fastest growing companies of 2019. The best part: We've only just begun!" – Loren

Of the Inc. 5000 list, only 14 food and beverage companies made the Inc. 500 list. Sweet Loren's ranked #5. Sweet Loren's attributes their success to delicious products meeting the needs of consumers today.

Sweet Loren's is available in the refrigerated section of over 10,000 grocery stores including top retailers like Kroger, Albertsons and Publix. Take a bite and experience how Sweet Loren's Cookie Dough surpasses the competition on taste, ingredients and benefits: Certified Gluten Free, Certified Vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, Nut Free, 100% Whole Grain, and Kosher Pareve. To learn more and find where Sweet Loren's is sold near you, visit sweetlorens.com.

About Inc. 5000

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent companies. The full list can be found online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20.

