Sweet, Luscious Snacks for Loved Ones

This year, it can be easy to share in the fun of Valentine's Day by serving those you love with sweet, seasonal treats. For example, these Frosted Watermelon Cutouts make for ideal snacks for children and adults alike whether it's an after-school treat or a sweet dessert with just three ingredients, heart-shaped cookie cutters and minimal time spent in the kitchen.

If you're really looking to impress that special someone, this Watermelon and Chocolate Dessert Board calls for creativity and plenty of tasty morsels like berries, cashews, almonds and dark chocolate. Without any baking or cooking required, simply spread out the ingredients for a platter that's just as visually appealing as it is appetizing.

Both recipes include the benefits of watermelon, which boasts plenty of vitamin C to boost the immune system's defenses as a cholesterol-free, fat-free and sodium-free food. Plus, watermelon draws its red color from the powerful antioxidant lycopene (12.7 mg per serving), which may help protect cells from damage, and the healthy treat is American Heart Association Heart-Check Certified with just 80 calories per serving, making it the perfect centerpiece for Valentine's Day recipes.

Find more Valentine's Day inspiration and recipes at watermelon.org.

Frosted Watermelon Cutouts

1 seedless watermelon, cut into 1/2-3/4-inch thick slices

4 brownie bites

1 cup frosting (any flavor)

Using heart-shaped cookie cutters, cut shapes out of watermelon slices or simply use cut watermelon wedges, if desired. Top heart shapes with brownie bites and add frosting as desired.

Watermelon and Chocolate Dessert Board

Servings: 6-8

1/2 medium seedless watermelon, cut into wedges and cubes

1 cup fresh raspberries

1 cup fresh red cherries

1 cup strawberries, trimmed and halved

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/3 cup roasted, salted cashews

1 cup chocolate covered almonds

1 bar dark chocolate, broken into squares

1 cup coconut chips

mint leaves, for garnish

On serving board, arrange watermelon in center and surround with raspberries, cherries, strawberries, cranberries, cashews, almonds, chocolate and coconut chips. Scatter mint leaves around board for garnish.

