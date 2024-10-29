Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Elevates Dining Scene with McKinney Debut

French Couple, Ludo & Yi Le Gall , are the local entrepreneurs and strategic partners behind the deal.

The McKinney location marks their second to open as part of a four-unit development agreement across Texas .

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café , the ultra-popular restaurant brand specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, hot drinks and more, continues to expand throughout the state of Texas, bringing a new storefront to the West Grove Shopping Center in McKinney. The new restaurant is slated to open in Q2 of 2025, and it will be located at 8701 West University Drive, Suite 100.

Behind the newest location are husband-wife strategic partners Ludo & Yi Le Gall, who have operated Sweet Paris Baybrook Mall in Friendswood since 2020 with outstanding success. The duo will continue to bring their solid experience with the brand to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro area with a four-unit signed agreement.

Hailing from France, the couple were eager to bring their passion for food and love of French cuisine to their new home state. In 2018, they were introduced to Sweet Paris and knew they had found the right partner to bring their entrepreneurial dream to life. Now, after four years of success with their first location, the couple is eager to unveil their second location in a booming market.

"My wife and I love crepes, and coming from France, we wanted to share a piece of our home and culture with our Texas community," said Ludo. "Having a limited background in the restaurant industry, we turned to a strategic partnership that would support us as we navigated the unknown. We are very lucky and grateful to have a strong franchisor support team behind us. We've fallen in love with the industry and are eager to continue to share Sweet Paris with more communities."

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café continues to expand nationwide, now boasting 17 stores in operation in Texas, Florida, Minnesota and Mexico. The company recently announced its entrance into Arizona, with a Scottsdale Quarter location slated to open this fall.

"Given their proven success, we are confident that Ludovic and Yi will add another great location to this community," said Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. "They are strong operators with an infectious passion for the brand, and we are excited to see them continue to expand their footprint and reach with Sweet Paris."

Sweet Paris was founded in 2012 by Ivan and Allison Chavez with a mission to revive the art of eating crepes. The brand continues to embark towards national expansion, and is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities through its strategic partnership model. The brand offers a highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential.

For more information on Strategic Partnership opportunities, please visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

ABOUT SWEET PARIS:

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. On a mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" one crêperie at a time, Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit www.sweetparis.com, and for more information on Strategic Partnership Opportunities, visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

