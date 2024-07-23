Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Expands Texas Footprint with New Bridgeland Location

Experienced Strategic Partners Add Third Location to Bolster Portfolio with Houston-Based Fast-Casual Brand

HOUSTON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café , the ultra-popular restaurant brand specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, hot drinks and more, announces a new location will open in Cypress, Texas in the first quarter of 2025. With development underway, the new location at 20240 Summit Point Crossing, Suite B1-150, spearheaded by strategic partners Mike and Mary Kelton, will be joining the duos' two existing top performing locations in The Woodlands and Austin. The store will also represent the eighth Houston Metro Area crêperie for the brand, and will be a highlight within the vibrant Village Green at Bridgeland Central mixed use development by Howard Hughes.

The husband-wife team began their journey with Sweet Paris in 2018. After successful careers climbing the corporate ladder for an international company, the couple was ready to embark on their own venture. Given their passion for culinary experiences and prior encounters with the brand, they found themselves drawn to Sweet Paris, recognizing it as a unique concept to bring to the market. As first-time restaurant owners, the Keltons leaned into Sweet Paris' experienced leadership team for guidance. After finding great success with their first location in The Woodlands, the couple reinvested in the franchise, opening an Austin location in 2020. Now with both locations operating as top performers within the brand, the couple is eager to add Bridgeland to their thriving portfolio.

"This new location is a dream realized for Mary and I. Six years ago, we initially invested in a concept that we believed in and now we own two strong locations and are opening our third in the state," said Mike Kelton. "As we embark on this new journey, we are eager to bring the successful model developed in collaboration with Sweet Paris to a prime community like Bridgeland, in Cypress."

The Keltons hope to emulate the strong community-centric culture they've established in their other locations with continued investment in local youth and development organizations.

"The Keltons have been top performers in our system, largely attributed to their ability to connect with customers and the local community alike," said Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. "We have complete confidence the Keltons will bring their enthusiastic spirit and hands on attitude to introduce the growing Bridgeland community to Sweet Paris."

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café continues to expand nationwide, now boasting 17 stores in operation located in Austin, College Station, Houston, McAllen and San Antonio, Texas, Doral and Coral Gables, Florida, the Twin Cities in Minnesota, and resort locations in Mexico.

The success of the brand has not gone unnoticed, most recently being featured on Entrepreneur Magazine's Top New and Emerging Franchises. Also, co-founders Allison and Ivan Chavez landed on Global Franchise Magazine's 10 Emerging Leaders to Watch , and Allison was included in Nation's Restaurant News' annual Power List , an exclusive group of 50 leaders who are identified as the most innovative and inspiring people in the restaurant industry.

Sweet Paris is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities through its strategic partnership model. The brand offers a highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential.

For more information on Strategic Partnership opportunities, please visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

ABOUT SWEET PARIS:

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. On a mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" one crêperie at a time, Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit www.sweetparis.com, and for more information on Strategic Partnership Opportunities, visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

SOURCE Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café