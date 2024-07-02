Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Expands to Southlake, Texas, Signs 5-Unit Agreement in Greater Dallas-Fort Worth Area

Local Texas Family Expands Legacy with Houston-Based Fast-Casual Brand

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café , the ultra-popular restaurant brand specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, hot drinks and more, announces a signed agreement that will bring a new location to Southlake, Texas, and four additional locations to the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. Through a multi-unit deal with Strategic Partners, Edward and Cynthia Hymes and their son Edward, Sweet Paris will open the first location by the Fall of 2024. The brand new crêperie will be located in the heart of Southlake Town Square at 228 State St, Southlake, Texas. The four additional locations are in various stages of development in the DFW area, with the second location expected for 2025.

Edward and Cynthia Hymes along with their son Edward, have been Texas residents for the past 26 years. Prior to joining Sweet Paris, Cynthia spent her early career within restaurant ownership and operations, while Edward Sr. has over 35 years of business leadership experience in notable executive roles for world-class companies including CEO of Eagle Point Lending, President and COO of Planet Fitness, CEO of Jiffy Lube International, and roles at Shell and Kmart. Their son boasts restaurant, retail, and project management experience. After many years of success, the Hymes family was ready to create a family legacy that combined their backgrounds and passions in the food and beverage industry.

The family decided to embark on a new entrepreneurial journey together. Being avid visitors to multiple Sweet Paris locations across the state and admiring the brand for years, they knew Sweet Paris was the perfect opportunity to kick-start their commercial dreams. Impressed not only with the unique concept, but committed corporate team, inviting ambiance and more – they were confident that Sweet Paris was the right partner for them.

"Sweet Paris Creperie & Café is truly a one-of-a-kind brand that our entire family feels connected to," said Edward Hymes Sr. "We are committed to bringing a truly excellent and fresh dining experience to the community and could not think of a better place than Southlake for the first of several locations we plan to open."

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café boasts 17 stores in operation located in Austin, College Station, Houston, McAllen and San Antonio, Texas, Doral and Coral Gables, Florida, the Twin cities in Minnesota and resort locations in Mexico.

"The Hymes family is an excellent partner for the brand as they bolster our presence in Texas and bring a new flavor to the Southlake and Dallas-Fort Worth community," said Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. "With their vast experience operating restaurants and activating high-level business strategy, they are sure to build a legacy with this partnership."

The success of Sweet Paris has not gone unnoticed as the brand was mostly recently ranked on Restaurant Business' 2023 Future 50 , and has been featured on Entrepreneur Magazine's Top New and Emerging Franchises. Also, co-founders Allison and Ivan Chavez landed on Global Franchise Magazine's 10 Emerging Leaders to Watch , and Allison was included in Nation's Restaurant News' annual Power List , an exclusive group of 50 leaders who are identified as the most innovative and inspiring people in the restaurant industry.

Sweet Paris is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities through its strategic partnership model. The brand offers a highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential.

For more information on Strategic Partnership opportunities, please visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com .

ABOUT SWEET PARIS:

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. On a mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" one crêperie at a time, Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit www.sweetparis.com , and for more information on Strategic Partnership Opportunities, visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com .

SOURCE Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café