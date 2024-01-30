Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Increases Southern Presence with Record Breaking Multi-Unit Agreement

Houston-Based Fast-Casual Brand to Open 15 Locations in Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café , the ultra-popular restaurant brand specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, hot drinks and more, announced a new signed agreement that will bring 15 locations to multiple new markets across the South. Through a multi-unit deal and strategic partnership with Virentes Partners Group, Sweet Paris plans to open a minimum of one store in 2024 and all 15 locations within the next eight years across the greater Orlando area, Jacksonville and the Tampa Bay Area in Florida, Raleigh and the Piedmont Triangle in North Carolina, and the greater Nashville area including Franklin in Tennessee. This multi-unit deal, along with others in various stages of development, will bring Sweet Paris' total store count to 54 locations in the near future.

The Virentes Partners Group is a multi-family office that invests in branded concepts and has more than 100 years of combined experience as operators of businesses - including food and beverage. The roots of Virentes Partners dates to 1983.

The group is headquartered in South Carolina with an additional hospitality base in Florida. The three families that comprise Virentes are each serial entrepreneurs with a proven track record of scaling many businesses, including many other multi-unit concepts. After researching more than 50 food and beverage concepts, the Virentes Partners Group chose Sweet Paris because of its unique and elevated product offering, admiring the fact that it is more than a restaurant but an experience for all guests.

"The Chavez family and its extremely talented management team have built an incredible brand that has endured and grown for more than a decade in varying economies and states," said Jim D'Aquila, the Managing Member of Virentes Partners Group. "We are excited to introduce Sweet Paris into new territories. The festive atmosphere within a Sweet Paris location, the proficiency of the operations, and the extraordinarily wonderful culinary offerings and hospitality set Sweet Paris apart from other concepts in the restaurant industry. With table side food delivery, its chandeliers overhead, Venetian plaster walls, marble tables, plated food and silverware, it is almost a misnomer to label it as QSR."

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café boasts 15 stores in operation located in Austin, College Station, Houston, and San Antonio, Texas, Doral and Coral Gables, Florida, and Woodbury, Minnesota, with two international locations in Mexico.

"The territories that will be developed by the Virentes Partners Group are truly premium markets and the fastest growing cities in the South Eastern United States," said Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. "We are excited to welcome these three families with ample business experience to Sweet Paris and watch them thrive in these three untapped states."

The success of Sweet Paris has not gone unnoticed as the brand was mostly recently ranked on Restaurant Business' 2023 Future 50, and has been feature on Entrepreneur Magazine's Top New and Emerging Franchises. Also, co-founders Allison and Ivan Chavez landed on Global Franchise Magazine's 10 Emerging Leaders to Watch , and Allison was included in Nation's Restaurant News' annual Power List , an exclusive group of 50 leaders who are identified as the most innovative and inspiring people in the restaurant industry.

Sweet Paris is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities through its strategic partnership model. The brand offers a highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential.

For more information on Strategic Partnership opportunities, please visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

ABOUT SWEET PARIS:

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. On a mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" one crêperie at a time, Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit www.sweetparis.com, and for more information on Strategic Partnership Opportunities, visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

