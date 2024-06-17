Sweet Paris Crêperie and Café Expands Minnesota Presence with brand new location in the Legendary Mall of America

The Rapidly Growing Fast Casual Restaurant Featuring Crepes and Waffles Opens Second Location in the Twin Cities

MALL OF AMERICA, Minn., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, the ultra-popular restaurant brand specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, hot drinks and more, has now opened its second Minnesota location in the Mall of America in Bloomington. The local community is now welcome to visit the stunning new restaurant and enjoy the Art of Eating Crepes! An official grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration is planned for the coming weeks.

Sweet Paris in Mall of America is now open.

The local partner behind the new Sweet Paris location is the Tenacity Restaurant Group. The group is led by CEO Dustin Wetzel, CFO Pete Thelen, and Strategic Advisor Dan Vansteenburg, seasoned executives with extensive experience developing restaurant concepts across the Twin Cities since the early 2000s. With their keen insights on trends and tastes across Minnesota, they embarked on a search of new and exciting concepts they could partner with and bring to their market. This search led them to Sweet Paris, where they found the right combination of a quality concept, with an excellent product and a supportive leadership team.

"Sweet Paris is a unique dining experience that transports guests to a sidewalk café in Paris with its ambiance, delicious crepes, espresso, and French Riviera inspired cocktails," said Dustin Wetzel. "We are excited to bring this experience to the millions of people that visit the Mall of America every year," added Pete Thelen.

Guests are encouraged to download the Sweet Paris App and sign up for the Sweet Paris Passport program to receive exclusive monthly promotions, a birthday bonus, collect points and use them for purchase, receive texts regarding upcoming giveaways, and receive bonus entries for giveaways.

"Our team is thrilled to be working with Tenacity Restaurant Group to bring the Sweet Paris concept to one of the most popular attractions in all of the Midwest," said Allison Chavez, CEO and Co-founder of Sweet Paris. "Located on the first level, next to Nordstrom, the new location not only allows us to grow our brand in Minnesota with strong partners, it allows us to be introduced to the more than 40 million visitors that stop by the Mall of America every year."

The Mall of America Sweet Paris Creperie & Café is the brand's second store in Minnesota and the 17th store overall in its portfolio. Tenacity Restaurant Group will bring two additional units to Minnesota in the near future as part of the four-unit agreement signed with the brand in 2022. The brand's momentum in the Twin Cities is being replicated nationwide, with 41 additional units in various stages of development in Texas, Florida, Minnesota, Arizona, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri.

Sweet Paris Mall of America is open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on Sweet Paris in Mall of America, please visit www.sweetparis.com or call 952-452-9925.

ABOUT SWEET PARIS:

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. On a mission of "Reviving the Art of Eating Crêpes" one crêperie at a time, Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit www.sweetparis.com, and for more information on Strategic Partnership Opportunities, visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

SOURCE Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café