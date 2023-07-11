Sweet Paris Crêperie Expands Texas Presence, Opens at La Plaza Mall in McAllen in 2024

Houston-Based Fast-Casual Brand to Open First Location on Southern Texas Border, With Six More on the Way Across Texas

MCALLEN, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, the ultra-popular restaurant brand specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, hot drinks and more, announced a new signed agreement that will mark the first location to open in McAllen, TX. The new store will be located in the La Plaza Mall and is slated to open its doors in early 2024. This unit, along with others in the pipeline, will bring Sweet Paris' total store count to 32 locations in the near future. Six of these new locations are in various stages of development across Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio metro areas.

Behind the new agreement is Enrique and Feve Zaragoza. Both originally from Mexico, the husband-and-wife duo have backgrounds in finance with over 20 years of experience combined, most recently working in the Accounting Department at Sweet Paris. This will be their first franchise location and the pair hope to open two more stores in the future.

"Having learned the ins and outs of the Sweet Paris brand and with our backgrounds in finance, opening a franchise location was a no-brainer," said Feve. "We love everything about the brand, from the authentic menu to the charming store design that transports you to the streets of Paris. We can't wait to bring a unique dining experience that the people of McAllen will be excited about."

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café currently has 13 stores in operation located in Austin, College Station, Houston, and San Antonio, Texas, Doral, Florida and in Mexico. The group is days away from opening its 14th store in Coral Gables, Florida, and will open its 15th location in Woodbury, MN in September. In addition to the McAllen location, the group plans to open three stores in 2024 with locations in Texas, Minnesota, and Florida.

"La Plaza Mall is one of the best performing malls in the country with high foot traffic from both residents and tourists," said Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. "The McAllen area sees an influx in tourism from the neighboring northern Mexican cities and we are sure Sweet Paris will quickly become a local favorite and be an ideal complement to the center's premier dining and shopping venues. We can't think of a better pair to lead the charge in south Texas than the Zaragozas."

The success of Sweet Paris has not gone unnoticed as the brand was ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 Top New and Emerging Franchises in addition to the Franchise 500® list. Also, co-founders Allison and Ivan Chavez landed on Global Franchise Magazine's 10 Emerging Leaders to Watch in 2022, and Allison was included in Nation's Restaurant News' annual Power List, an exclusive group of 50 leaders who are identified as the most innovative and inspiring people in the restaurant industry.

Sweet Paris is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities through its strategic partnership model. The brand offers a highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential.

For more information on Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café please visit www.sweetparis.com and for more information about Strategic Partnership opportunities, please visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

ABOUT SWEET PARIS:

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. On a mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" one crêperie at a time, Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit www.sweetparis.com, and for more information on Strategic Partnership Opportunities, visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

