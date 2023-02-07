Sweet Paris Crêperie Secures First Location in Minnesota with Three More on the Way

Houston-Based Fast-Casual Brand Enters the State with First Location in Woodbury

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café , the ultra-popular restaurant brand specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, hot drinks and more, has secured its first location in Minnesota at 265 Radio Dr. in Woodbury, a premium site within CityPlace near the intersection of Interstate 94 and Radio Dr. In August 2022, Sweet Paris announced a multi-unit deal that would mark the brand's entry into the state. With the first location site selected, three additional units are being planned.

Bringing Sweet Paris to Minnesota is a group of partners with more than 55 years of restaurant experience combined: Dan and Brenda Vansteenburg, Pete Thelen and Dustin Wetzel. The franchise group is currently finalizing plans and permits, and anticipates starting construction by the end of Q1, 2023. The expected opening date is slated for summer 2023.

This first store in the Twin Cities area will join the 12 additional Sweet Paris locations currently open and operating. The additional three units within this franchise agreement in Minnesota are part of the 14 units Sweet Paris currently has in various stages of development, which will bring Sweet Paris' total store count to 26 in the near future.

"Sweet Paris is a unique concept that embodies the culture and feel of Paris, and our team is excited to share this experience with our future guests from Woodbury and the Twin Cities," said Dan Vansteenburg. "The leadership team has played an important role throughout the site selection process – we feel set up for success as we begin construction and look toward executing our opening plans."

Entrance into Minnesota also marks an equally important milestone, Sweet Paris' expansion into the Midwest. The brand views this region as a prime market for growth which will play a crucial role in the overall franchise development strategy.

Sweet Paris has extensive brand presence throughout Texas with locations in Austin, College Station, Houston, and San Antonio. Additional locations include Doral, Florida, and Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico.

"Our wonderful partners in Minnesota are proven local business owners who believe in our mission and want to grow with us," said Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. "As we set our sights on nationwide expansion and bringing on new franchise partners in 2023, the new Woodbury location will put us on the right track."

The success of Sweet Paris has not gone unnoticed as the brand was ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 Top New and Emerging Franchises in addition to the Franchise 500® list . Also, co-founders Allison and Ivan Chavez landed on Global Franchise Magazine's 10 Emerging Leaders to Watch in 2022, and Allison was included in Nation's Restaurant News' annual Power List , an exclusive group of 50 leaders who are identified as the most innovative and inspiring people in the restaurant industry.

Sweet Paris is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities through its strategic partnership model. The brand offers a highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential.

For more information on Strategic Partnership opportunities, please visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

ABOUT SWEET PARIS:

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. On a mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" one crêperie at a time, Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit www.sweetparis.com , and for more information on Strategic Partnership Opportunities, visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com .

SOURCE Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café