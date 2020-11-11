Sweet Paris Crêperie Sets Sights on National Expansion

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crêpes are destined for a comeback as Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, the ultra-popular restaurant brand founded in Houston, is setting its sights on national expansion. With 10 locations now open in Texas and one in Mexico, the crêperie franchise is seeking Strategic Partners to help bring the concept to new markets across America.

Founded in 2012 by Allison and Ivan Chavez, Sweet Paris is one of the hottest restaurant brands in Houston with its Instagram-worthy, French-inspired interiors and delicious food and drinks made with high-quality ingredients and bold flavors. Allison and Ivan met as undergraduate students at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and bonded over a love for crêpes, soon making it their mission to "revive the art of eating crêpes" and traveling the world in search of flavors and new ways to bring this popular street food to market.

In 2018, they began franchising Sweet Paris and have partnered with several entrepreneurs to bring the concept to areas of Texas outside of Houston, including San Antonio and Austin. The most recent store opened last month in Sugar Land, Texas, marking the 11th location overall. Sweet Paris also has a deal signed which will bring one location each to Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

"Now that the brand is well-established in Texas, we are excited to introduce the rest of the country to Sweet Paris," said Allison Chavez. "Many people in the U.S. are not familiar with crêpes or have only had them on special occasions. We want to erase the stigma that crêpes are merely a snack or dessert and show everyone what a delicious and filling meal they can be through our beautiful, chic concept."

Beyond both sweet and savory crêpes, Sweet Paris' menu features a variety of mouth-watering items, including waffles, salads, paninis, soups, milkshakes, mimosas and hot espresso and Nutella drinks. Families, friends and lovers can enjoy artful and tasty food in a decadent setting for breakfast, lunch, snacks, dinner or dessert.

Sweet Paris is seeking Strategic Partners who can partake in the brand's mission to revive the art of eating crêpes, preferably entrepreneurs with experience in the hospitality or food industry and who are excited by challenges. Strategic Partners receive extensive training and support from the company's executive team, based in Houston, to bring their restaurants to life, including help with real estate selection, buildout, marketing, and more. The total investment range to open a Sweet Paris franchise is $753,000 - $990,600 with average unit volume per restaurant running between $1.35- and $1.5 million, as the concept is efficient and easy to understand for both investors, consumers and Strategic Partners.

For more information on Sweet Paris, visit www.sweetparis.com, and for more information on Strategic Partnership opportunities, please visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

