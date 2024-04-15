Sweet Solutions to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

MISSION, Kan., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) From fajitas and tacos to everything in between, fueling your Cinco de Mayo fiesta starts with delicious food that brings everyone to the table. Traditional dishes and new twists on classics can be equally satisfying whether you're feeding your nearest and dearest or hosting the entire neighborhood.

Vegan Apple and Black Bean Fajitas Crisp Apple Tacos

Start with these Vegan Apple and Black Bean Fajitas for a plant-forward spin on a popular dish that features sauteed apples, peppers, zucchini, jicama, onion and jalapeno. The craveable texture and crunch of Envy Apples – a leading apple variety available at Whole Foods and other major grocery stores – shine both in the mixture of sauteed produce and sliced raw into sticks for a crunchy finish with added sweetness. Plus, their flesh remains whiter longer, even after slicing, so this dish looks as good as it tastes.

For those seeking some added protein, turn to Crisp Apple Tacos featuring pork tenderloin topped with cabbage, apples, carrots and a honey-infused homemade dressing. Ideal for a crowd, you can split the sauteed tenderloin, sliced produce, dressing and other favorite toppings among serving bowls to let guests create their own Cinco-inspired masterpieces.

These moments among friends and family can be uplifted with the aroma and flavor of Envy Apples that offer an invitation to savor special occasions. Their balanced sweetness provides the ultimate apple experience from holidays and family gatherings to quiet evenings at home.

To find more recipes for family meals and beyond, visit EnvyApple.com.

Vegan Apple and Black Bean Fajitas

1 bell pepper, sliced, seeds removed

1 zucchini, sliced

1 small jicama, sliced

3 Envy Apples, sliced

1 yellow onion, sliced

1 jalapeno, sliced, seeds removed

1 teaspoon garlic

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 sprigs fresh oregano

1 teaspoon chili pepper (optional)

salt, to taste (optional)

pepper, to taste (optional)

1 cup cooked black beans

1 lime

3 sprigs fresh cilantro

4 small flour tortillas

In skillet over high heat, saute bell pepper, zucchini, jicama and half the apple slices. Set aside.

In same hot skillet, saute onions, jalapenos and garlic until lightly caramelized. Combine with sauteed apple mixture. Season with cumin and oregano. Add chili powder and salt and pepper, to taste, if desired.

Add cooked black beans to saute mixture. Top with squeeze of lime. Garnish with cilantro and remaining raw apple slices.

Serve with tortillas.

Crisp Apple Tacos

1/2 pound pork tenderloin

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt, plus additional, to taste, divided

1 teaspoon pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided

2 Envy Apples, divided

3 sprigs rosemary

1/2 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup shredded red cabbage

1 cup shredded green cabbage

4 tablespoons honey

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon mustard

1 tablespoon white vinegar

12 soft taco shells

2 tablespoons sour cream

1 lime, cut into wedges

Cut pork crosswise into 1-inch medallions.

Coat pork medallions with olive oil, 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper then add to saucepan over medium heat.

Slice half of one apple into thick wedges and add to saucepan. Slice remaining half into thin wedges and set aside.

Add rosemary to saucepan and heat 2-3 minutes. Flip pork and heat 2-3 minutes until pork is slightly golden and cooked through.

Let pork rest 3 minutes then slice into strips.

Thinly slice half of remaining apple into thin sticks around same size of shredded cabbage. Reserve remaining half.

In serving bowl, toss apple sticks, carrots, red cabbage and green cabbage.

In bowl, mix honey, mayonnaise, mustard and vinegar into dressing. Add additional salt and pepper, to taste.

Mix dressing and cabbage; refrigerate at least 1 hour prior to serving.

Cut remaining apple half into thin wedges.

Top taco shells with pork, slaw, sour cream and squeeze of lime juice. Top with apple wedges.

