Sweeten the Season with The PEEPS® Brand 2024 Easter Lineup!

Iconic Candy Brand Unveils Four New Marshmallow Flavors

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There's nothing sweeter than starting the new year with iconic PEEPS® Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies! The number one non-chocolate Easter candy brand* has announced its Easter candy collection for fans to enjoy its Easter offerings earlier than ever! The new lineup includes four new and exciting Marshmallow creations packed with PEEPSONALITY®, as well as fan-favorite classics that continue to bring smiles to faces of all ages.

PEEPS Easter 2024

New to the PEEPS® collection this year includes PEEPS® Rice Krispies Treats® Flavored Marshmallow Chicks (available only at Walmart), an iconic marshmallow flavor mash-up everyone has been waiting for! PEEPS® is also teaming up with America's original frozen treat to unveil PEEPS® ICEE® Blue Raspberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks (available only at Target), which are perfectly reminiscent of a cool ICEE® on a sunny day. Sour lovers will also be delighted to taste the all-new PEEPS® Sour Strawberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks (available only at Kroger Family of Stores), sure to add a burst of flavor to Easter celebrations. And there's more! Transport your taste buds to a cheerful gathering under the starlit sky with the new PEEPS® Delights™ S'mores Graham Cracker Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate (available nationwide).

"Having been a cherished part of family traditions and festivities for over seven decades, the PEEPS® Brand is so excited to help families create even more moments of sweetness with the launch of our 2024 Easter Marshmallow offerings," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS®. "Whether it's incorporating our adorable Chicks and Bunnies into seasonal recipes and crafts, or enjoying PEEPS® Marshmallow with loved ones, we're honored to be a part of memories that will last a lifetime. We can't wait to see all the ways our fans express their PEEPSONALITY® this season!"

Take a peep at other returning fan-favorites hitting store shelves in 2024:

Nationally available PEEPS® Brand offerings:

Classic PEEPS ® Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies

Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies PEEPS ® Marshmallow Rainbow Pop

Marshmallow Rainbow Pop PEEPS ® MIKE AND IKE ® Flavored Pop

MIKE AND IKE Flavored Pop PEEPS ® DR PEPPER ® Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

DR PEPPER Flavored Marshmallow Chicks PEEPS ® Cotton Candy Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Cotton Candy Flavored Marshmallow Chicks PEEPS ® Fruit Punch Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Fruit Punch Flavored Marshmallow Chicks PEEPS ® Party Cake Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Party Cake Flavored Marshmallow Chicks PEEPS ® Sour Watermelon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Sour Watermelon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks PEEPS ® Sparkly Wild Berry Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies

Sparkly Wild Berry Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies PEEPS ® Delights™ Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate

Delights™ Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate PEEPS® Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Chicks

Additional PEEPS® Brand products available exclusively at select retailers:

PEEPS ® Easter Essentials (Available only at Sam's Club)

Easter Essentials (Available only at Sam's Club) PEEPS® Delights™ Strawberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate (Available only at Target and Cracker Barrel)

For seasonal recipe and craft inspiration, Marshmallow lovers can check out the PEEPS® Brand's Instagram, where DIY experts such as Emily Hutchinson (@the_hutch_oven), Melody of @melodyinthemaking, Sheri Wilson (@sheri_wilson_), and Deborah Trette of @myfourwonders will showcase adorable ways to make springtime memories with PEEPS® leading up to the Easter holiday in the Live Your PEEPSONALITY® Series.

Visit www.peepsbrand.com for additional recipes and fun craft ideas for the Easter season, and follow PEEPS® Brand on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook!

To download high-res product images, product fact sheets, and factory tour b-roll, click here.

*Source: Circana OmniMarket™ Core Outlets Easter 2023 (11 WE 04/16/23); Includes Non-Seasonal Jelly Beans

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. Just Born has been a part of family traditions and memories for more than 100 years. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work.

For more information, please visit www.justborn.com. Follow @JustBornInc on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Just Born Quality Confections