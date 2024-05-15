New launches include limited edition Fruity PEBBLES™ Waffles cereal, Summer Fruity PEBBLES™ cereal and Frosted Chocolate Cake cereal.

LAKEVILLE, Minn., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Consumer Brands is bringing some summer fun to the breakfast table with the launch of three new cereals and two size extensions hitting shelves starting this May!

Sweeten up Summer With the Latest Cereal Innovations From Post Consumer Brands®

Fruity PEBBLES ™ Waffles Cereal – A delicious mash-up of two fan-favorite breakfasts: Fruity PEBBLES and Waffle Crisp. Pour yourself a bowl of this brand-new, limited time only cereal and enjoy the crunchy, fruity-blasted waffle pieces with notes of maple syrup and the Fruity PEBBLES flavor fans know and love. Available at select retailers nationwide.





Summer Fruity PEBBLES ™ Cereal – It's summer in Bedrock and Fred, Pebbles, Bamm-Bamm and Dino are celebrating on this new limited time only box. This cereal features the fruity taste you know and love, now with festive red and blue flakes for the summer season. Available at retailers nationwide.





Frosted Chocolate Cake Cereal – This new, limited-edition cereal is bringing a touch of indulgence to your routine, without the hassle of baking! Delicious and decadent, Frosted Chocolate Cake cereal is made with chocolate chips and features eight delightfully crunchy, chocolatey layers. Available at retailers nationwide.





Fruity PEBBLES ™ Marshmallow Cereal in Large Size – An even more exciting way to enjoy Fruity PEBBLES cereal is with added marshmallow-y goodness! Fill your bowl with this fun-tastic fruity marshmallow-y flavor explosion, now available in a 15-ounce box! Available at retailers nationwide.





– An even more exciting way to enjoy Fruity PEBBLES cereal is with added marshmallow-y goodness! Fill your bowl with this fun-tastic fruity marshmallow-y flavor explosion, now available in a 15-ounce box! Available at retailers nationwide. Fruity PEBBLES™ and Cocoa PEBBLES™ Cereal in Giant Size – Your favorite Fruity and Cocoa PEBBLES cereal, now in a 23-ounce giant size. Available at retailers nationwide.

Be sure to keep an eye out for these new launches in the cereal aisle! To learn more about these cereals and where to purchase, visit the Post Consumer Brands website at www.postconsumerbrands.com.

About Post Consumer Brands

Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands, a business unit of Post Holdings, Inc., is dedicated to providing people and their pets with delicious food choices for every taste and budget. The company's portfolio includes beloved brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats®, PEBBLES™, Grape-Nuts® and Malt-O-Meal® cereal, and Peter Pan® peanut butter, as well as Rachael Ray® Nutrish®, Kibbles 'N Bits® and 9Lives® dog and cat food. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make lives better by making delicious food accessible for all. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news.

