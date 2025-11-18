sweetFrog Adds Extra Cheer This Holiday Season with a $15 BONUS eCard

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- sweetFrog® Premium Frozen Yogurt is spreading holiday cheer with a special gift card promotion that gives customers more for sharing the joy of frozen yogurt. From now through December 31, 2025, customers will receive a $15 BONUS eCard for every $50 in sweetFrog gift cards purchased online at sweetFrog.com* as a festive gift.

Important Information:

Offer is available ONLINE ONLY at sweetFrog.com from 11/03/25 – 12/31/25, while supplies last.

$15 BONUS eCards are valid from 11/03/25 – 2/28/26 and cannot be used to purchase gift cards. Additional restrictions apply.

Any combination of physical or eGift cards totaling $50 qualifies for the BONUS.

The $15 BONUS eCard will be emailed to the purchaser.

"This holiday season, we're excited to give our fans a sweet BONUS when they share sweetFrog with friends and family," said Samantha Robbins, Director of Marketing for Kahala Brands. "It's our way of making the holidays a little brighter and a lot tastier."

Celebrate the season with the gift of sweetFrog frozen yogurt and enjoy a little extra BONUS on us.

About sweetFrog ®

sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are more than 250 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit www.sweetFrog.com.

*Offer available online only from 11/03/25 - 12/31/25 while supplies last. $15 Bonus eCards valid 11/03/25 - 2/28/26 only. Additional restrictions apply. ©2025 Kahala Management, L.L.C. All rights reserved.

