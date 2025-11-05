sweetFrog® and The Polar Express Bring Holiday Magic with Hot Chocolate Express

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- All aboard! sweetFrog® Premium Frozen Yogurt is bringing the magic of the holidays to life with a special collaboration with The Polar Express. This season, guests can experience the wonder of the Hot Chocolate Express, a festive frozen yogurt flavor inspired by the beloved holiday classic.

Available now through January 6, 2026, the Hot Chocolate Express combines chocolate frozen yogurt, creamy vanilla ice cream and the rich taste of Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa mix. We recommend it topped with crushed peppermint candies, chocolate chips, marshmallows and whipped cream. A treat that captures the warmth and magic of the holiday season.

sweetFrog® is spreading even more holiday cheer with a special Polar Express Sweepstakes in which 10 lucky winners will receive exclusive prizes. Fans can enter the sweepstakes and learn more at sweetFrog.com/PolarExpress.

Additionally, guests can join sweetRewards for a chance to get ThePolar Express digital movie. Visitors can also enjoy free stickers in-store while supplies last, adding an extra touch of holiday fun for families and fans.

"The Polar Express is all about believing in the magic of the season," said Samantha Robbins, Director of Marketing for Kahala Brands. "With the Hot Chocolate Express, we're inviting our guests to savor the flavors of a magical ride, create memories and share the joy of the season."

From the first bite to the last, the Hot Chocolate Express is perfect for families, friends, and anyone looking to make the season a little sweeter. Don't miss the chance to hop aboard and celebrate the holiday magic at your local sweetFrog® or visit sweetFrog - Order Online before it's gone!

Promotional Flavor:

Hot Chocolate Express: Chocolate frozen yogurt, vanilla ice cream and Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa mix

About sweetFrog ®

sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are more than 250 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit www.sweetFrog.com.

