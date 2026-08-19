sweetFrog® Swirls in a Sweet New Surprise with Limited-Time Ube Cake Batter Frozen Yogurt

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to swirl into something sweet! sweetFrog® is introducing Ube Cake Batter Frozen Yogurt, a vibrant new limited-time flavor available at participating locations nationwide from now through Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

This crave-worthy flavor blends the nostalgic taste of classic cake batter with the rich, subtly sweet flavor of ube, creating a creamy frozen yogurt that's as delicious as it is eye-catching. With its signature purple hue and smooth, cake-inspired flavor, Ube Cake Batter is the perfect way to celebrate the season.

Ube Cake Batter Available Now!

For the ultimate sweetFrog experience, we recommend topping your Ube Cake Batter Frozen Yogurt with cookies & cream crumbles and whipped cream for an extra indulgent touch. Or make it your own by customizing your cup with sweetFrog's wide variety of fresh fruit, candies, sprinkles, and other delicious toppings.

"At sweetFrog, we're always looking for new ways to surprise our guests with fun, flavorful experiences," said Heather Marini, Sr National Marketing Manager for Kahala Brands. "Ube has become one of the most exciting flavors in desserts and pairing it with our cake batter frozen yogurt creates a unique treat that's both familiar and adventurous."

Guests can enjoy Ube Cake Batter Frozen Yogurt for a limited time through October 13, 2026, while supplies last at participating sweetFrog locations.

About sweetFrog ®

sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are more than 250 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit www.sweetFrog.com.

SOURCE sweetFrog