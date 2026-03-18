sweetFrog Brings a Taste of Spring with New Frosted Animal Cookie Frozen Yogurt

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- sweetFrog® Premium Frozen Yogurt is welcoming the season with a sweet new treat that blends springtime with a touch of childhood nostalgia. Now through Tuesday, May 26, 2026, sweetFrog locations will feature the limited-time Frosted Animal Cookie flavor as part of its spring menu.

Frosted Animal Cookie Available Now!

The featured flavor is made with no sugar added vanilla frozen yogurt mixed with the playful crunch of frosted animal cookies, bringing a sweet twist to a classic favorite that delights every generation. The flavor delivers a balance of creamy vanilla and sweet cookie bites that make every swirl feel like a throwback to childhood snack time.

Guests looking to make their cup even more fun can top their yogurt with frosted animal cookies, adding an extra layer of sweetness and texture that both kids and kids-at-heart will enjoy.

"We wanted to create a flavor that instantly brings people back to those fun childhood moments," said Heather Marini, Sr National Marketing Manager for Kahala Brands. "Frosted Animal Cookie is cheerful, charming, and perfect for families to savor together this spring."

The limited-time flavor will be available at participating sweetFrog locations nationwide. Perfect for spring celebrations, family dessert runs, or a fun afternoon treat, Frosted Animal Cookie is sure to delight sweetFrog fans of all ages.

About sweetFrog ®

sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are more than 250 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit www.sweetFrog.com.

SOURCE sweetFrog