Sweetwater Announces Record Growth in 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweetwater , the world's leading music instrument and pro audio gear retailer, today announced a series of milestones achieved throughout 2020. Amid a year rife with challenges caused by the pandemic, music prevailed as a form of therapy and a means of bringing people together. Despite last year's difficulties and due to its deep-seated roots in customer experience, Sweetwater was perfectly poised to be a beacon of hope when many were forced to redefine themselves. From musical artists and engineers to manufacturers and shipping partners, 2020's hardship proved to be a lesson in flexibility, enthusiasm and resiliency for Sweetwater.

Achieved by their ongoing mission to invoke the 'Sweetwater Difference' in all areas of the business, the company served over 1.5 million unique customers with musical equipment purchases in 2020, up from just under 1 million in 2019. The influx of customers and the process in which Sweetwater serves them, which has been over 42 years in the making, is the catalyst that helped propel the company to cross $1 billion in revenue in 2020.

"While we are proud of these company milestones, what we are really celebrating is the resilience, determination, and success of independent musicians, churches, and podcast producers everywhere, many of whom went out on a limb to invest in a new reality, rather than fold their tents," said Chuck Surack, founder and CEO of Sweetwater. "During such a difficult year, knowing that our customers, manufacturers and employees trust us and can continue to rely on us as a stable and growing influence in the music and audio retail space is something for which we are incredibly grateful."

Along with its strong customer growth, Sweetwater added over 400 new jobs, increasing employee headcount by nearly 30 percent. They also opened a brand new 480,000 square foot distribution center a few weeks before the COVID-19 lockdown caused a massive spike in demand for audio equipment and instruments. That facility, which is nearly four times the size of the previous one, was expanded further over the summer with the addition of 50,000 square feet to house even more inventory.

Throughout the year, Sweetwater saw an increase in sales across small-ticket accessories that previously would have been purchased in-person (guitar picks, strings, etc.), in addition to video streaming equipment to benefit houses of worship and institutions that moved online. Guitar purchases also grew 50 percent year-over-year, while sales for other stringed instruments <$299 increased 70 percent, indicating that new players joined the fold.

Its annual GearFest event, which in 2019 drew more than 18,000 people to the campus in Fort Wayne, Indiana, was held virtually in 2020. Over 125,000 gear fans from around the world tuned in for more than 16 hours of content in the two-day live stream that featured well-known artists & producers, live music, educational content, exclusive deals, and exciting giveaways.

The company's growth was in part due to its unique approach to customer service. Championed by its more than 500 sales engineers, the company's 'Sweetwater Difference' process goes above and beyond taking orders and shipping boxes. Sweetwater's sales engineers are recruited from around the globe and have a unique skill set and passion for the music industry that sets them apart from their competitors. As people showed courage to redefine themselves or discover new passions throughout the pandemic, Sweetwater's dedicated service professionals communicated closely with customers to answer questions and check in on them; focusing on the company ethos of building 1:1 connections first and foremost, a by-product of its non-typical method of going beyond corporate norms.

This marks the first time in the company's 42 year history that it reached $1 billion in annual revenue, and serves as a testament to the importance of the exceptional service Sweetwater provides. During a year of change, Sweetwater's mission of serving its customers as they make music and pursue their dreams remained steadfast. "Our hope is that these unprecedented times have propelled people into their dreams even more and that our products and services can help provide a sense of comfort and joy when they need it most. If we were able to help people in their time of need, then we are fulfilling our mission as a company," continued Surack.

Sweetwater was founded in 1979 when Surack was frustrated by music and professional audio providers not offering customers the kind of service, selection, and support he felt they deserved. With the simple goal of helping his friends make music, Sweetwater grew from operating out of the back of Chuck's hand-me-down VW microbus to the largest online retailer of musical instruments and pro audio equipment in the United States with nearly 2,000 employees.

During the height of the pandemic, hundreds of Sweetwater's loyal customers reached out to share their appreciation. One email said, "I just wanted to say thank you [to my sales engineer] for leaving a voicemail, text message, etc. even if I haven't purchased anything. It goes to show that you guys care about your customer first before anything else. I am grateful to still be recording from home during these times, thanks to Sweetwater. Tell the CEO that his purpose wasn't just music, it was saving lives and we thank him."

At the heart of the company's successes over the last year lies a powerful message about the arts; one of creation, determination and flexibility. More than ever, Sweetwater is honored to help people endure trying times across the world with the comfort of music, feeling a deep sense of responsibility to provide the best possible experience in order to help customers create and feel connected.

About Sweetwater Sound

Founded in 1979, Sweetwater is the No. 1 online retailer of music instruments and audio gear in the U. S. The company is respected as the nation's leading retailer serving musicians, recording studios, broadcast, education, and houses of worship. Sweetwater's customers can be found everywhere music is heard and audio is played, broadcast, or recorded, including recording, film, and broadcast studios in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami; in hundreds of thousands of home recording studios; and in schools and churches nationwide. Sweetwater's founding and meteoric growth are built on a knowledgeable and experienced staff, outstanding selection and pricing, and, above all, an unwavering commitment to customer service excellence in every situation. For further information, visit Sweetwater.com.

