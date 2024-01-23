SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweetwater Investment Management ("Sweetwater" or "Sweetwater Private Equity" (dba)), a private equity secondaries specialist, today announced leadership promotions and new hires following a record-setting capital raise of $505 million in total commitments to Sweetwater Private Equity III, L.P.

The following individuals were promoted effective at year-end 2023:

"We are excited to have record capital to deploy in this disruptive market" Post this SWEETWATER PRIVATE EQUITY ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS AND WELCOMES NEW TALENT AFTER CLOSING RECORD FUND

Matthew Kelsay , Partner

, Partner Hahn Lin, Partner

Brianna Boretto , Vice President

, Vice President Matthew Harris , Controller

, Controller Amber Andrews , Senior Analyst

"We are excited to have record capital to deploy in this disruptive market" said Mr. Kelsay who will be joining Mr. Lin on Sweetwater's Leadership Committee, which also includes Managing Partners: James Gamett, Gregg Parise, Brent Granado; and Travis Greenwood, CFO.

Sweetwater's investment team has recently been strengthened with the following key hires:

Ali Hawkins-Pfitzenmaier , Vice President

, Vice President Mack Moran , Senior Associate

, Senior Associate Gabe Willes , Analyst

, Analyst Stephan Beauge , Analyst

Sweetwater's senior investment team now consists of five partners and three deal captains. "Our team's collective direct investment expertise is pivotal in this dynamic market. We are actively crafting innovative liquidity solutions that meet the unique needs of General Partners," said Mr. Lin.

2023 was a landmark year for Sweetwater, marked by several significant achievements:

Winner of PE Wire 2023 "Best Performance: Emerging Manager of the Year"

Closed third flagship fund with record commitments

Surpassed $1 billion of regulatory AUM

of regulatory AUM Executed its 100th secondary transaction

James Gamett, Founder & Managing Partner, expressed gratitude for the ongoing dedication of the investment team, emphasizing the substantial dividends it continues to yield saying, "We appreciate the consistent leadership provided by the members of our investment team. It has been a team effort in achieving these ambitious milestones."

About Sweetwater Private Equity

Sweetwater Private Equity (www.sweetwaterpe.com) is a private equity firm that specializes in secondary investments. Sweetwater is a leader of Buyer-led direct and fund restructure secondary transactions, where the buyer drives the asset selection and fund restructure process. Sweetwater focuses on venture capital, growth equity and small buyout opportunities with an emphasis in the healthcare, technology, and consumer sectors.

SOURCE Sweetwater Investment Management