SWEETWATER PRIVATE EQUITY ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS AND WELCOMES NEW TALENT AFTER CLOSING RECORD FUND

23 Jan, 2024

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweetwater Investment Management ("Sweetwater" or "Sweetwater Private Equity" (dba)), a private equity secondaries specialist, today announced leadership promotions and new hires following a record-setting capital raise of $505 million in total commitments to Sweetwater Private Equity III, L.P.

The following individuals were promoted effective at year-end 2023:

  • Matthew Kelsay, Partner
  • Hahn Lin, Partner
  • Brianna Boretto, Vice President
  • Matthew Harris, Controller
  • Amber Andrews, Senior Analyst

"We are excited to have record capital to deploy in this disruptive market" said Mr. Kelsay who will be joining Mr. Lin on Sweetwater's Leadership Committee, which also includes Managing Partners: James Gamett, Gregg Parise, Brent Granado; and Travis Greenwood, CFO.

Sweetwater's investment team has recently been strengthened with the following key hires:

  • Ali Hawkins-Pfitzenmaier, Vice President
  • Mack Moran, Senior Associate
  • Gabe Willes, Analyst
  • Stephan Beauge, Analyst

Sweetwater's senior investment team now consists of five partners and three deal captains. "Our team's collective direct investment expertise is pivotal in this dynamic market. We are actively crafting innovative liquidity solutions that meet the unique needs of General Partners," said Mr. Lin.

2023 was a landmark year for Sweetwater, marked by several significant achievements:

  • Winner of PE Wire 2023 "Best Performance: Emerging Manager of the Year"
  • Closed third flagship fund with record commitments
  • Surpassed $1 billion of regulatory AUM
  • Executed its 100th secondary transaction

James Gamett, Founder & Managing Partner, expressed gratitude for the ongoing dedication of the investment team, emphasizing the substantial dividends it continues to yield saying, "We appreciate the consistent leadership provided by the members of our investment team. It has been a team effort in achieving these ambitious milestones."

About Sweetwater Private Equity
Sweetwater Private Equity (www.sweetwaterpe.com) is a private equity firm that specializes in secondary investments. Sweetwater is a leader of Buyer-led direct and fund restructure secondary transactions, where the buyer drives the asset selection and fund restructure process. Sweetwater focuses on venture capital, growth equity and small buyout opportunities with an emphasis in the healthcare, technology, and consumer sectors.

