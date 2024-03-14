SWEETWATER PRIVATE EQUITY HONORS GEOFFREY CHAIKEN, CO-FOUNDER AND CEO OF BLINK HEALTH

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweetwater Investment Management ("Sweetwater" or "Sweetwater Private Equity" (dba)) is holding its fifth annual investor meeting at Torrey Pines Lodge where it will announce Geoffrey Chaiken, Co-Founder & CEO of Blink Health, as the 2023 recipient of the Sweetwater Leadership and Innovation Award. Each year, Sweetwater selects one of the most innovative and inspiring leaders from its portfolio companies for this honor. Prior recipients include Chad Robbins (2019), CEO of Adaptive Biotechnologies, James Rodgers (2020), Founder & CEO of Apeel Sciences, Adam Goldenberg (2021), Co-Founder and CEO of Fabletics and Priya Abani (2022), CEO of AliveCor.

"We are excited to honor Mr. Chaiken and his accomplishments with Blink Health."

Sweetwater is recognizing Mr. Chaiken's accomplishments in co-creating and leading Blink Health, a healthcare technology company. Mr. Chaiken co-founded Blink Health in 2014 with the vision of building products to make prescriptions accessible and affordable to everybody. Blink Health offers two core products, BlinkRx and Quick Save. BlinkRx is a branded medication solution that offers an end-to-end enhanced fulfillment channel for pharmaceutical companies. By removing traditional roadblocks within the current prescription supply chain, BlinkRx drives better access to critical medications and improved health outcomes for patients. Patients benefit from transparent low prices, free home delivery, and world-class support on this first-of-its-kind platform. Quick Save is a generic medication solution that reinvents the way that pharmacies offer discounts to patients. Through Quick Save, patients save money, pharmacists save time, and pharmacies become more profitable.

Mr. Chaiken's commitment to transparency and affordability has not only garnered praise from Blink Health's customers but also attracted significant attention from the healthcare industry, leading to numerous awards and acknowledgements for his contributions to making healthcare more accessible. Blink Health has grown considerably in the past several years, supporting many branded medications on its BlinkRx platform and some of the largest pharmacies in the country with its Quick Save solution.

"We are excited to be delivering incredible value and access for our patients and clients." said Mr. Chaiken. "We are grateful to Sweetwater Private Equity for their assistance and capital that has supported the significant investments in technology required to deliver on our goals."

"We are excited to honor Mr. Chaiken and his accomplishments with Blink Health," said Brent Granado, Managing Partner at Sweetwater. "Sweetwater is honored to be a part of the Blink Health story. We have enjoyed watching Mr. Chaiken and the Blink Health team bring transparency and more affordable options to patients."

About Sweetwater Private Equity

Sweetwater Private Equity ( www.sweetwaterpe.com ) is a private equity manager that specializes in niche secondary opportunities. Sweetwater is a leader in direct and structured secondary solutions. Sweetwater focuses on venture capital, growth equity and small buyout opportunities with an emphasis in the healthcare, technology, and consumer sectors.

