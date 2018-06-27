S'Well Public Relations Launches to Provide Communications Services for $3.7 Trillion Wellness Economy

Kim Marshall and Darlene Fiske have launched S'Well as a subsidiary company to their established lifestyle agencies – The Marshall Plan and The Fiske Group -- that focuses solely on wellness clients. The agency will use strategic positioning, informed storytelling, media relations and influencer vetting to distribute content via multi-channel platforms. Their work will ensure that their wellness-oriented clients have a presence in the ever-shifting media and consumer communication landscape.

According to Susie Ellis, the CEO of the Global Wellness Summit and the Global Wellness Institute, "Every industry wants a piece of the wellness pie, from hotels to residential communities, from apps to robots, from fashion to food. Our research shows that the growth trajectory of the wellness industry appears unstoppable."

Launching the first agency to specialize in spas in the mid 90's, Marshall has worked with brands from Ritz Carlton to Waldorf Astoria and destinations from Tahiti to Turkey. She is a founding Ambassador of Global Wellness Day and part of the Global Wellness Institute's Beauty to Wellness Initiative. Fiske grew up in the spa industry spending ten years at Lake Austin Spa Resort, and has since repped a number of high-profile resorts. Respected by the country's top media professionals, Darlene is a regular speaker at industry events and writes about wellness travel for publications including Forbes, FathomAway, Organic Spa and Spa Opportunities.

"S'Well is a no brainer," explains Tammy Pahel, a consultant who has opened 14 different U.S. spas over the past 25 years. "I worked with both Kim and Darlene in launching a complex new spa concept at Turnberry Isle Miami last year. Without experts like them to craft your story and tell it to the right people, you simply won't see your wellness product reach its full potential."

