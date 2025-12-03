SWEP Introduces New Products for Future Demands of Data Center Cooling and Heat Reuse

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SWEP, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers (BPHEs), today announced the launch of two new products, SWEP B327 and SWEP B224, developed to meet growing market demand in data center cooling and district energy applications.

With Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Computing (HPC) on the rise, power and processing in data centers require efficient alternatives to traditional air cooling. Both new products, which expand the range of SWEP liquid cooling solutions for data centers, are developed for single-phase applications such as data center cooling and district heating, with shared design features including large ports for high flow rates, low pressure drop, and high thermal efficiency.

SWEP B327 and SWEP B224 are both high-performing heat transfer solutions providing a tight temperature approach in a compact heat exchanger format, making them highly suitable to fit the confined spaces of a data center where Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) are more frequently used to handle high-density heat loads and keep servers at adequate temperatures. SWEP B327 can also be used to capture excess heat from data centers, thermal storage, heating substations and tap water stations up to 1000kW.

"SWEP is committed to providing state-of-the-art heat transfer solutions to support the rapid evolution of data centers," said Ulrika Nordqvist, SWEP President. "Being at the forefront of market development and demand for products that meet the future of efficient, sustainable cooling and heat reuse is a core mission for SWEP. Both SWEP B224 and SWEP B327 reflect this goal."

The SWEP family of liquid cooling solutions includes a broad range of data center offerings that are specifically designed for:

Cooling Distribution Units (CDUs) – a closed-loop system that circulates coolant on one side and water on the other to enable efficient cooling to precise temperatures.

– a closed-loop system that circulates coolant on one side and water on the other to enable efficient cooling to precise temperatures. Mechanical Cooling – chiller technology capable of operating in both air- and water-cooled systems and connecting Computer Room Air Handling (CRAH) systems and/or providing facility water for CDUs in a liquid-cooled system.

– chiller technology capable of operating in both air- and water-cooled systems and connecting Computer Room Air Handling (CRAH) systems and/or providing facility water for CDUs in a liquid-cooled system. Free Cooling – which utilizes ambient air or facility water, rather than refrigerants, to chill the air the data centers or to cool servers and other equipment directly.

– which utilizes ambient air or facility water, rather than refrigerants, to chill the air the data centers or to cool servers and other equipment directly. Heat Recovery – for extracting waste heat from water warmed by cooling the servers and reusing it for district heating, process heating or a wide range of other applications.

For additional information on brazed plate heat exchangers for CDUs and district heating applications from SWEP, please visit swepgroup.com.

About SWEP

SWEP ensures efficient heat transfer where less means more. Since 1983, millions of our innovative brazed plate heat exchangers have been integrated into HVACR and industrial applications worldwide, enhancing the quality of life for billions of people. Our expertise in sustainable energy use has grown SWEP into a global company with more than 1,100 employees, five production sites and a presence in 50 countries. As part of Dover Corporation, we help redefine what is possible within the Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment. Make a difference. Visit swepgroup.com

About Dover

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com

