Swickard Auto Group Announces Opening of BMW of Lynnwood

BMW of Lynnwood Opens Its Doors

LYNNWOOD, Wash., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMW of Lynnwood, part of the Swickard Auto Group, is pleased to announce the opening of its new dealership. BMW of Lynnwood is temporarily located at 21000 Pacific Highway, Lynnwood, WA 98036 easily accessible for customers throughout the area.

The dealership features a wide selection of new and pre-owned BMW vehicles, as well as a full-service service center. Customers can also take advantage of a variety of financing options and lease programs.

BMW of Lynwood

To celebrate the opening, BMW of Lynnwood is hosting an Open House event on Saturday, May 6th, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Join us for an enjoyable afternoon featuring live music, a curated selection of gourmet bites, and an exquisite wine pairing tasting from a local winery, all while previewing renderings of our state-of-the-art facility, which is estimated to be completed by late summer 2023.

"We are excited to open our doors to the Lynnwood community and offer our customers an exceptional car-buying experience," said Jeff Swickard, CEO of Swickard Auto Group. "With our knowledgeable and dedicated staff, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled service, we are confident that BMW of Lynnwood will become a premier destination for BMW enthusiasts in the region."

About the Swickard Auto Group

The Swickard Auto Group is a family-owned and operated business serving Washington state with 10 franchises. As animal lovers, Swickard Auto Group is proud to support local rescue shelters and promote the well-being of animals in our community. The dealership is committed to providing customers and their fury companions with an exceptional car-buying experience!

SOURCE Swickard Auto Group