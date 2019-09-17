SWIFT SHIFT's Homecare Hiring and Retention Platform Announces Rebranding

It quickly became apparent that this begins at the scheduling and recruitment of caregivers and nurses and continues with daily payments and many other benefits and features, giving nurses and caregivers flexibility, choice, higher earnings, and better client matching. For a complete list of homecare professional benefits offered, visit swiftshift.com/products .

SWIFT SHIFT visioned the best technology solution for the homecare industry. The company imagined how AI and Machine Learning implemented in a fine UI would revolutionize the industry and transform the lives of many. This became the end goal.

The rebrand is to represent the way that the company's technology serves as a professional function but also allows for an improved lifestyle for homecare workers, better care, and higher satisfaction for agencies. SWIFT SHIFT resides at the intersection of technology and people.

The starting point for the new logo became quite obvious. The home and the heart soon came to represent the company and symbolize their approach.

The colors make it clear that this is the connection of two symbols, representing the homecare industry and the backbone of its survival: people.

SWIFT SHIFT continues to grow and evolve with a passion for working through everyday issues facing agencies and caregivers. Through growth comes change, including the company's brand. Dan Mano, CMO, spearheaded the rebranding process. He remarks, "We knew that we wanted our logo to reflect our vision. Working in homecare is certainly a challenge and definitely requires a big heart."

About SWIFT SHIFT:

SWIFT SHIFT was founded in 2016 by Assaf Shalvi. SWIFT SHIFT is a SaaS, AI-powered, HIPAA-compliant platform that allows enterprise homecare agencies to hire faster, improve retention, maximize staff field hours with easy scheduling and onboarding new patients— all via user-friendly apps. To learn more, visit swiftshift.com .

Studio Almog Dvir developed and executed the brand transformation.

Contact:

Dan Mano, CMO

dan@swiftshift.com

Swiftshift.com

Office Phone: +1 267-888-4057

SOURCE SWIFT SHIFT

Related Links

http://www.swiftshift.com

