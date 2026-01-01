SWIG KICKSTARTS 2026 WITH "FREE SWIG FOR A YEAR" GOLD TUMBLER CAMPAIGN

Swig is giving fans across the country a golden opportunity to win, fill, and re-fill a limited-edition Gold Tumbler with free Swig for a year through fun games and engaging contests

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swig, Home of the Original Dirty Soda®, is starting 2026 with the ultimate prize for its brand fans nationwide: Free Swig for a Year. Through its "FREE SWIG FOR A YEAR 2026 – The Gold Tumbler Giveaway," Swig is giving away limited-edition Gold Tumblers that entitle their winning owners to one free 44 oz. refill per day for the next year per the Official Rules. Over the course of the month and the campaign, roughly 100 Gold Tumblers will find their way to lucky winners and recipients.

All instructions, Official Rules, and an alternate method of entry will go live January 1, 2026, at www.FreeSwig.com. Residents in nearly every state are eligible (except in New York and Rhode Island) – even if a Swig isn't nearby. Swig has dirty soda fans in all corners of the country, and this campaign is designed to reach them wherever they are.

"We're thrilled to bring back our 'Free Swig for a Year' campaign to ring in 2026 with our customers and fans," said Dylan Roeder, Chief Marketing Officer for Swig. "Our fans mean the world to us, and we wanted to craft an experience that is as playful as all the different dirty sodas that make their day. This year's Gold Tumbler giveaway offers more ways than ever to play, from Instagram DMs to collectibles, encouraging customers to connect with us and celebrate the new year by having Swig-inspired fun together."

Across three weeks in January—plus a special pre-launch tease—Swig fans can participate in a mix of digital and in-store experiences for a chance to win a coveted Gold Tumbler. There's something in the campaign for everyone – mysteries, social games of chance, and mini-collectibles pave the pathway to a Gold Tumbler.

For more details on the "Free Swig for a Year" 2026 campaign, the Official Rules for each promotion, and an alternate method of entry, follow @swigdrinks on Instagram or visit www.FreeSwig.com.

ABOUT SWIG

Swig, Home of the Original Dirty Soda®, is one of the fastest-growing and most successful beverage-focused brands in the country. Founded in 2010, Swig formally introduced the concept of the "dirty soda" to customers, who quickly embraced the brand's unique drink mixes, blending classic sodas with bold flavors, fresh fruits, purees, and creams. In addition to their trademark dirty sodas, Swig also offers water-based drinks called Refreshers, customizable energy drinks called Revivers, and sweet and savory snack options, including its famous pink frosted sugar cookie. Swig has expanded to over 120 locations in 16 states, becoming thousands of people's go-to destination for refreshing drinks. For more information, visit Swig.com.

