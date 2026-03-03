SWIG BRINGS BOLD SOUR FLAVOR TO LIFE WITH NEW SOUR PATCH KIDS® LIMITED-EDITION DIRTY SODAS

Three limited-edition flavors launching March 3rd give customers

first-ever control to customize sourness levels

SANDY, Utah, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swig, Home of the Original Dirty Soda®, is tapping into the sour flavor trend with the launch of three brand-new, limited-edition SOUR PATCH KIDS® dirty sodas today at its more than 140 locations nationwide. The exclusive collaboration combines SOUR PATCH KIDS®' iconic "sour then sweet" flavor profile with Swig's innovative, customizable beverage experience.

The dirty sodas are crafted around three distinct SOUR PATCH KIDS® flavors, each designed to showcase the signature taste of the candy brand:

SOUR PATCH KIDS® Watermelon Wave mixes Sprite, SOUR PATCH KIDS® Watermelon syrup, Watermelon Puree, and Coconut Cream for a refreshing, tropical-meets-sour experience.

mixes Sprite, SOUR PATCH KIDS® Watermelon syrup, Watermelon Puree, and Coconut Cream for a refreshing, tropical-meets-sour experience. SOUR PATCH KIDS® Blue Raspberry® blends Mountain Dew, SOUR PATCH KIDS® Blue Raspberry syrup, and SOUR PATCH KIDS® Bitz for a bold, blended adventure.

blends Mountain Dew, SOUR PATCH KIDS® Blue Raspberry syrup, and SOUR PATCH KIDS® Bitz for a bold, blended adventure. SOUR PATCH KIDS® REDBERRY® pairs Sprite with SOUR PATCH KIDS® REDBERRY® syrup, SOUR PATCH KIDS® Bitz, and Raspberry Puree for a fruity, tangy blend.

"This collaboration with SOUR PATCH KIDS® gives our customers exactly what they love about Swig: exceptional flavor and complete customization," said Alex Dunn, CEO of Swig. "With three distinct SOUR PATCH KIDS®-inspired flavors and the ability for Swig customers to "Pick Your Sour," we're showcasing the endless possibilities of our dirty sodas in an exciting new way."

True to Swig's customization philosophy, customers will be able to control their drinks' sour level with distinct options: Not So Sour (Just a Hint), Original Sour (Classic Sour Kick), and Extreme Sour (Pucker Up). Swig's Daymakers will be able to help customers decide what sour level works best for them, as part of their commitment to deliver the best-in-class beverage experience that customers have come to expect from Swig.

ABOUT SWIG: Swig, Home of the Original Dirty Soda®, is one of the fastest-growing and most successful beverage-focused brands in the country. Founded in 2010, Swig formally introduced the concept of the "dirty soda" to customers, who quickly embraced the brand's unique drink mixes, blending classic sodas with bold flavors, fresh fruits, purees, and creams. In addition to their trademark dirty sodas, Swig also offers water-based drinks called Refreshers, customizable energy drinks called Revivers, and sweet and savory snack options, including its famous pink frosted sugar cookie. Swig has expanded to over 140 locations in 16 states, becoming thousands of people's go-to destination for refreshing drinks. For more information, visit Swig.com.

About SOUR PATCH KIDS ® Candy

SOUR PATCH KIDS ® is a beloved SOUR THEN SWEET® candy brand, available around the globe. SOUR PATCH KIDS ® candies have been igniting loveable mischief with fans since the SOUR PATCH KIDS® brand was established in 1985. For more information, follow SOUR PATCH KIDS® on Facebook/sourpatchkids, X @SourPatchKids, TikTok @therealsourpatchkids or on Instagram @SourPatchKids.

