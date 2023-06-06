Swimply Launches Private Pickleball Court Rentals

As a part of the larger launch of a courts category, Swimply is adding Pickleball, Tennis, and more to its recreational rental offerings.

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swimply, the marketplace for homeowners to rent out their underutilized pools to local swimmers by the hour, announced today that it is expanding its rental offerings to include sports courts including the fastest growing sport in America, Pickleball.

Swimply announced today that it is expanding its rental offerings to include sports courts including the fastest growing sport in America, Pickleball. With the launch of court rentals, Swimply is continuing its mission of democratizing access to historically exclusive spaces. Swimply already has over 300 courts listed for rent in markets including New York, Los Angeles, the Bay Area, Houston and Austin, TX, and is expanding rapidly with an ambition to be nationwide by the end of summer.

With the launch of court rentals, Swimply is continuing its mission of democratizing access to historically exclusive spaces. After disrupting the $15B private pool industry, other backyard spaces for rent was a logical next step. Pickleball is a phenomenon and there aren't enough courts to meet demand. The top barrier to playing more pickleball is a lack of available courts. Tennis, likewise, has historically been an exclusive leisure activity where people pay upwards of $100 an hour at private clubs for court time.

"The launch of Pickleball court rentals is a game-changer for communities that lack access to recreational spaces. We're excited to offer this new opportunity for families and friends to have fun, exercise, and connect with each other in a safe, affordable, and convenient way. Our mission has always been about democratizing access to exclusive spaces and creating positive social impact, and we believe that court rentals are a natural extension of that vision," said Bunim Laskin, Swimply CEO and Founder.

In addition to Pickleball, homeowners can rent a variety of backyard courts such as tennis courts, basketball courts, and more. Driven by demand from both court owners and players, Swimply is launching Courts to better serve consumers looking for new ways to have fun and spend their leisure time. Court rentals begin at $25 an hour with a $40 average hourly rate.

"With the addition of courts, Swimply is taking another step toward realizing our brand's vision of creating meaningful connections through shared experiences. We believe that access to spaces where people can engage in activities they love with the people they love is crucial to building stronger communities. We're excited to continue leading the way in the experiential-based sharing category, and look forward to helping even more people create memorable experiences with those closest to them," said Derek Callow, Swimply COO.

According to a report by the Trust for Public Land, 100 million Americans, including 28 million children, do not have access to a park within a 10-minute walk of their home. This lack of access is particularly acute in low-income and minority communities. As part of the Sharing Economy, for the past three years, Swimply has connected homeowners that have underutilized backyard spaces and pools with those seeking a way to enjoy the benefits of renting a privately owned pool by the hour for recreation, relaxation, to get in shape or for an amazing backdrop for photos. The company's by-the-hour access is available nationally in the United States, Canada and Australia.

In the future Swimply is exploring additional expansion into areas such as music studio rentals, backyards for events and more. Swimply pools are available for hourly booking across the United States with access to a pool and outdoor space costing on average $45 per hour based on pool area size, amenities, timing, and demand. Private pools can be booked and listed on www.swimply.com or on the iOS and Android app.

About Swimply

Swimply is a marketplace that connects owners of underutilized private amenities like pools and sports courts with people seeking to gather, engage in activities, and enjoy local amenities. The company is trailblazing the experiential-based sharing category and creating an entirely new income stream for property owners with spaces that are otherwise used sparingly. For users, Swimply is disrupting the market and providing an option for individuals who may not have access to certain facilities or amenities. The company was founded in 2018 and headquartered in New York City. Swimply is backed by Mayfield Fund, Norwest Ventures, GGV Capital, Trust Ventures, Ensemble VC and other notable funds and angels. For more details and to book your own local escape, visit www.swimply.com.

