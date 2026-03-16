SWINERTON BUILDS MOMENTUM IN NORTHEAST WITH NEW DIVISION LEADERSHIP

Seasoned industry talent supports the firm's expanding project portfolio and long-term commitments in the region.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swinerton Builders (Swinerton), an industry-leading commercial general contractor with offices nationwide, announces the promotion of Jay Quackenbush to vice president and division manager of their Northeast Division. This movement follows a year of strategic hires, including Nicholas Schifferle as director of client relations and Robert Murphy as project executive. Together, these industry experts bring nearly 70 years of combined industry knowledge, enhancing Swinerton's capabilities across New York City and the broader Northeast construction market.

Swinerton's Northeast Growth: Robert Murphy, Jay Quackenbush, Nicholas Schifferle (left to right)

A longtime New York native, Jay Quackenbush, has spent nearly three decades overseeing complex, logistically demanding construction projects. "With extensive industry relationships, deep understanding of New York City's unique building conditions, and strong leadership of the growing team, he is well-equipped to advance the division's strategic goals," shares Ray Haj, Swinerton's chief operational officer and East Coast regional manager. "Supported by our ecosystem of companies, Swinerton's Northeast Division is ready to meet any client's needs, from facility management to massive ground-up structures." Quackenbush serves on the boards of Rebuilding Together New York and the Building Congress Foundation, is a member of the New York City Regional Leadership Committee for Associated Builders and Contractors, and leads the division's community engagement efforts, including partnerships with Project Hope, St. Dominic's Food Pantry and Play Rugby USA.

Nicholas Schifferle, who joined Swinerton in 2025, brings more than 20 years of business development experience. Originally from Australia, he has designed master plans across Asia and Australia, managed projects for JLL in Thailand, overseen design and construction in Singapore, founded a design-build firm in San Francisco, and built key client relationships across New York. His expertise in mixed-use development, portfolio strategy and contract management has supported high-design workplace projects for multinational brands.

"As a 'jack-of-all-trades,' Nick brings global expertise and an end-to-end approach that helps clients keep pace with rapid industry change," reflects Quackenbush. "His people-focused style makes him a tremendous asset to our team and to the clients we serve." Schifferle has been a member of CoreNet Global for over 20 years.

Industry veteran Robert (Bob) Murphy has overseen more than $650 million in commercial interiors construction. As project executive, Murphy leads multiple project teams and ensures each project meets or exceeds client expectations. He directs the efforts and morale of the construction team through forward-thinking, goal-oriented decisions. Quackenbush shares, "I have been incredibly impressed with Bob's operational capabilities and experience level, not only in regard to his resume but his daily approach. He consistently elevates the work of each project team he supports." Murphy partners with Schifferle to grow the Northeast Division's commercial interiors market and works with long-standing division leaders, Sloane Brown, operations manager, and Peter Fontana, chief estimator.

Swinerton's Northeast Division has grown steadily since its launch in 2021, earning repeat clients through its ownership mentality and high-touch service model. The team has delivered projects across all five boroughs, ranging from commercial interiors to ground-up construction. "Our team continues to grow in response to a strong pipeline," shares Quackenbush. "We focus on talent who share our commitment to excellence and knowledge of the communities in which we live and work."

Since expanding to the Northeast in 2021, Swinerton's Northeast division has constructed several notable regional projects including IPC Systems' New York 17,700-square-foot office fit-out; the renovation of the historic Warsaw Theater; the fit-out of Patreon's New York workplace, a ground-up self-storage facility for a national client; and a three-floor, 75,000-square-foot law firm renovation in the prominent 140 Broadway building, featuring a precast terrazzo stone staircase connecting all floors; an eight-floor restack for a technology client and a landmark experience center. The division has also expanded its portfolio into the education, residential and public/civic sectors, with new wins underway with local universities and developers.

About Swinerton Builders

Swinerton Builders provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build, and self-perform services throughout the United States. Founded in 1888, Swinerton is 100% employee-owned and is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with ownership, integrity, leadership, passion, and excellence. Swinerton has 24 nationwide offices in Spokane and Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; Boise, ID; Sacramento, Fairfield, Fresno, Concord, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and San Diego, CA; Honolulu and Maui, HI; Denver, CO; Dallas and Austin, TX; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; Summit, NJ; and New York, NY. For more information, please visit swinerton.com.

SOURCE Swinerton Builders