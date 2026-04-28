Swinerton Selected for Landmark Fire Department Training Facility in San Francisco

Strategically located in the city's southeastern district, this state-of-the-art campus will become the new home for SFFD's training operations, offering realistic, scenario-based environments for both recruits and veteran firefighters. The facility includes a 50,000-square-foot scenario district, which is designed to mirror a city block's unique characteristics within San Francisco neighborhoods. The district incorporates sloped intersections, narrow hallways and staircases with limited maneuvering space. Some structures will appear partially collapsed, simulating the aftermath of an earthquake. Other training elements include a multi-story burn building, specialized training towers that represent common structures in San Francisco and advanced classroom spaces.

"This training center will ensure San Francisco's first responders have the tools, resources, and space they need to train safely and effectively," said Paul Hinz, vice president and division manager, Swinerton's San Francisco/East Bay division. "Swinerton is honored to partner with the City of San Francisco on this critical project, and we take immense pride in delivering facilities that strengthen our communities."

In addition to the scenario district, the industry-leading training center will provide emergency medical service training facilities, onsite fire apparatus training, and space for community-based Neighborhood Emergency Response Team (NERT) trainings. The Administration/Classroom Building will be constructed as an Essential Services Building, designed for immediate occupancy following a major earthquake, serving as a backup emergency operations center.

The SFFD DOT facility officially broke ground on April 16 on the eight-acre site in the Hunters Point/Bayview neighborhood, replacing the outdated training facilities at 19th and Folsom Streets, built in the 1950s, and Treasure Island, which the Fire Department acquired from the U.S. Navy in 1997.

"Delivering a facility of this scale and importance for San Francisco's first responders is both a privilege and a responsibility," said Christina Pantera, project executive, Swinerton. "Our team's collaborative expertise—built on 40+ public safety facilities and 250 projects in San Francisco over the past decade—ensures that every stakeholder's voice is heard and every detail is thoughtfully managed. We are committed to working hand-in-hand with the City of San Francisco, SFFD, and our trade partners to deliver a resilient, sustainable, and inclusive training campus that will serve the community for years to come."

In addition to managing the overall construction, Swinerton's team of highly skilled craft employees will install the structural concrete, framing and drywall, doors, frames and hardware, and millwork to the highest standards of quality, safety, and schedule control throughout the project. This hands-on approach allows Swinerton to deliver greater value and accountability for the City of San Francisco and the SFFD.

With more than 135 years of experience building public service infrastructure in San Francisco and across California, Swinerton brings a deep commitment to safety, innovation, and collaboration. The project team will work closely with city stakeholders, design partners, and community members to ensure the facility reflects the unique needs of San Francisco's urban emergency services.

About Swinerton Builders

Swinerton Builders (Swinerton) provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build, and self-perform services throughout the United States. Founded in 1888, Swinerton is 100% employee-owned and is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with ownership, integrity, leadership, passion and excellence. Swinerton has 24 nationwide offices in Spokane and Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; Boise, ID; Sacramento, Fairfield, Fresno, Concord, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and San Diego, CA; Honolulu and Maui, HI; Denver, CO; Dallas and Austin, TX; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; Summit, NJ and New York, NY. For more information, please visit swinerton.com.

SOURCE Swinerton Builders