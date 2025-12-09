WILLIAM SILVA NAMED DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL MASS TIMBER

Instrumental leader to enhance Swinerton Builders' mass timber capabilities

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Swinerton Builders (Swinerton), a national commercial general contractor and construction manager with office locations nationwide, continues its commitment to advancing and accelerating the adoption of mass timber construction with the appointment of William Silva as Director, National Mass Timber.

William Silva, Swinerton Director, National Mass Timber

In this position, Silva will lead the creation of a Mass Timber Center of Excellence, a cross-functional initiative designed by Swinerton to drive innovation, collaboration and integrate the company's extensive general contracting expertise with its affiliate firm, Timberlab. Timberlab's specialized capabilities include mass timber procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, engineering and design. The center will serve as a hub for innovation, education, and operational excellence, empowering Swinerton teams nationwide to deliver exceptional mass timber projects and continue to be a trusted resource for its clients, design partners, and engineering partners.

"William's leadership in mass timber is unmatched," shares Tim Kretzschmar, Executive Vice President, COO of Swinerton Incorporated affiliated companies. "His expertise and vision will accelerate our efforts to make mass timber a mainstream construction solution. His appointment reinforces our commitment to innovation, sustainability and delivering exceptional value to our clients as we continue to lead the industry forward in the mass timber ecosystem."

Silva and the Mass Timber Center of Excellence will focus on:

Centralize Expertise: Providing leadership, developing and sharing best practices and providing guidance and support across the national footprint of Swinerton and Timberlab to provide industry leading execution for mass timber at every project phase.

Providing leadership, developing and sharing best practices and providing guidance and support across the national footprint of Swinerton and Timberlab to provide industry leading execution for mass timber at every project phase. Drive Innovation and Collaboration: Pioneering a new era of construction where mass timber catalyzes a community of owners, design professionals and researchers to transform how we build and deliver projects for generations to come.

Pioneering a new era of construction where mass timber catalyzes a community of owners, design professionals and researchers to transform how we build and deliver projects for generations to come. Mass Timber Advocacy: Driving sustainable building practices with mass timber, advocating for policy reform that increases adoption of mass timber and resilience of supply chains, participating in research to drive cost and schedule efficiencies and supporting grants that remove market barriers.

With nearly 15 years of experience at Swinerton and over three decades in the construction industry, Silva brings deep expertise in design, estimating, preconstruction and construction. Silva has been instrumental in Swinerton's evolution in mass timber, leading the company's first mass timber project in 2016. Since then, Silva has successfully delivered numerous mass projects across the country, is a sought-after presenter and resource, and is recognized for his ability to find efficient and effective solutions to complex challenges, assisting clients in developing the ideal mass timber structure to meet their needs. Silva's favorite question is, "Can this project be mass timber?"

To date, Swinerton and Timberlab have constructed over 80 mass timber projects nationwide, with an additional 30 in design or under construction, totaling nearly 6.54 million square feet. Building on this momentum, Silva's leadership will enhance Swinerton's capabilities, foster collaboration across regions and advance mass timber as a mainstream construction solution.

About Swinerton Builders

Swinerton Builders (Swinerton) provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build, and self-perform services throughout the United States. Founded in 1888, Swinerton is 100% employee-owned and is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with ownership, integrity, leadership, passion, and excellence. Swinerton has 24 nationwide offices in Spokane and Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; Boise, ID; Sacramento, Fairfield, Fresno, Concord, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and San Diego, CA; Honolulu and Maui, HI; Denver, CO; Dallas and Austin, TX; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; Summit, NJ; and New York, NY. For more information, please visit swinerton.com.

