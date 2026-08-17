SwipeSimple Adds ACH for Merchants

New capability, powered by Nuvei, expands payment choice for service businesses through invoices and payment links

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CardFlight, the company behind SwipeSimple, today announced that ACH is now available within SwipeSimple. The new capability enables merchants to accept secure bank-to-bank payments through invoices and payment links alongside card payments, giving service-based businesses more flexibility in how they get paid while maintaining a single, integrated payment experience.

ACH is now available in SwipeSimple, powered by Nuvei

The addition of ACH expands the payment options available to merchants while preserving the simplicity that has made SwipeSimple a trusted platform for small businesses. Contractors, professional offices, landscapers, and other service businesses can now offer customers the choice of paying by card or directly from their bank account, with every transaction managed through the same reporting, reconciliation, and transaction history.

"Small businesses think about getting paid, not about payment rails," said Derek Webster, CEO of CardFlight. "By bringing ACH into SwipeSimple, we are meeting service businesses where they already work: invoicing for jobs and giving their customers an easy, low-cost way to pay. It's a natural expansion of what SwipeSimple does best."

The new capability is powered by Nuvei, the global payments company building the infrastructure for every payment, everywhere. As customer expectations continue to evolve, businesses need the flexibility to support more ways to pay without introducing more complexity behind the scenes. Nuvei's unified platform brings together local payment capabilities, payment acceptance, and intelligent optimization through a single integration, enabling partners like CardFlight to expand payment choice while maintaining the simple merchant experience their customers expect.

Available to Resellers Today

ACH in SwipeSimple is available through CardFlight's network of reseller partners. Existing partners already using Nuvei can begin offering ACH immediately, while partners new to Nuvei can take advantage of CardFlight's promotional program through December 31, 2026.

Key features include:

Accept ACH through invoices and payment links alongside card payments

Unified reporting, receipts, and transaction history across payment types

Simple reseller onboarding

A consistent merchant experience across web and mobile

To learn more, contact CardFlight's partnership team at [email protected] or visit swipesimple.com/ach.



About SwipeSimple by CardFlight, Inc.

‍SwipeSimple, by CardFlight, Inc., is the practical payments platform built for how businesses work in the real world. Trusted by more than 125,000 merchants, SwipeSimple keeps business moving from the field to the front desk to the back office with easy tools for CRM, invoicing and subscriptions, saved cards, deposits and installments, recurring payments, payment links, and plain-English reporting. SwipeSimple enables businesses to accept payments anywhere on phone, tablet, computer, or compatible terminals, helping them grow and focus on what they do best — serving their customers.

SOURCE CardFlight, Inc.