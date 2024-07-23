SWIRL and MC+A Partner to Unlock Business Value with AI-Driven User Experiences

WALTHAM, Mass., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SWIRL a leading provider of AI infrastructure software, and MC+A, a global independent consultancy specializing in AI-driven search and analytic solutions, are jointly announcing their strategic partnership. This collaboration will empower businesses to unlock the true potential of their data and transform it into exceptional AI user experiences.

Through this partnership, SWIRL and MC+A will combine their expertise to deliver a comprehensive data-to-experience AI solutions. SWIRL and MC+A will be showcasing their partnership at KMWorld 2024 which is being held November 18 - 21, 2024 in Washington, DC. Together they will demonstrate how SWIRL's AI infrastructure platform securely integrates data from multiple sources, while MC+A will discuss ways to deploy that translate into actionable outcomes.

"We are thrilled to partner with MC+A," said Sid Probstein, CEO of SWIRL. "Their proven track record of delivering valuable business insight from data aligns perfectly with SWIRL's mission. Together, we can help businesses move beyond data silos and focus on creating truly meaningful experiences for their users."

Michael Cizmar, CEO of MC+A, added, "We have been following SWIRL's progress and are excited to bring SWIRL's AI capabilities to our customers, enabling them to support Retrieval Augmented Generation and Copilot scenarios by using existing knowledge repositories within an organization. This partnership combines an actionable vision for AI with our ability to execute and deliver."

About SWIRL

SWIRL is a leading provider of AI infrastructure software that helps businesses break down data silos and unlock the power of their data. SWIRL's platform provides a secure and scalable foundation for building AI applications. With SWIRL, businesses can integrate data from any source and leverage AI to drive real business value.

About MC+A

MC+A is an award-winning technology consultancy that specializes in the implementation of AI solutions. With over 20 years of experience in search implementation, the company leverages its expertise to bring cutting-edge Generative AI and LLM capabilities to its customers. MC+A is committed to helping clients build, run and manage AI solutions that drive efficiency and effectiveness across diverse sectors.

