WALTHAM, Mass. and WASHINGTON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SWIRL Corporation, a leading provider of cutting-edge AI solutions, is proud to announce the demonstration of its groundbreaking AI Infrastructure software, SWIRL AI Connect, at the AI Expo for National Competitiveness, May 7th and 8th in Washington DC. As a pioneer in real-time AI insights, SWIRL is poised to transform how enterprises leverage their data platforms, applications, and information services.

SWIRL will be showcasing SWIRL AI Connect at booth 415 to demonstrate how organizations can unlock the full potential of AI without costly data migration headaches.

SWIRL Corporation Unveils Next-Generation Real-Time AI Software Architecture at AI Expo Post this

SWIRL AI Connect seamlessly queries data platforms, applications, and information services across languages and response types. Leveraging approved Generative AI models, it generates personalized insights and answers. Additionally, SWIRL integrates with Enterprise Single Sign-On (SSO) to ensure that insights are derived exclusively from authorized information.

"SWIRL AI Connect empowers users to find answers efficiently, without unnecessary data movement," says Sid Probstein, CEO and creator of SWIRL.

SWIRL AI Connect seamlessly integrates with enterprise data sources, eliminating the need for data migration or copying. Deployed within any private cloud, it connects directly to existing systems, whether in-house or external. This plug-and-play solution requires minimal IT involvement, allowing organizations to harness the power of AI without disrupting their current workflows.

About AI Expo for National Competitiveness

The AI Expo for National Competitiveness serves as a forum for industry, government, and academic research entities to exhibit the latest technological breakthroughs in AI, biotech, energy, networks, compute, microelectronics, manufacturing, augmented reality, and beyond. The event, held in Washington, D.C., on May 7-8, 2024, brings together thousands of attendees, features panel sessions with innovators and decision-makers, and showcases over 100 exhibitors.

About SWIRL

SWIRL Corporation, headquartered in Waltham, MA, is a leading provider of AI infrastructure software solutions that enable seamless integration with enterprise data platforms, applications, and information services to generate insights and answers from Generative AI. SWIRL AI Connect is used by leading companies in finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and education. To learn more, visit SWIRL or follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

