Swirl Hires Chris Biow as Head of Federal Sales for government expansion

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swirl, a leading search and AI company, announced that Chris Biow joined as Head of Federal Sales. Biow will expand Swirl's presence and impact in the federal market, where AI demand is growing rapidly.

Biow has over 20 years of experience in enterprise search and unstructured data, serving government customers. He was Chief Revenue Officer at BasisTech, where he grew the Rosette Text Analytics business tenfold and merged with Babel Street, supported by Veritas Capital. He also led programs at MongoDB, Verity, and Federal CTO at MarkLogic.

"Chris is a seasoned leader with a proven history of delivering value to government agencies and partners," said Sid Probstein, President of Swirl. "His specialty in government use of unstructured data at varying levels of sensitivity will drive the growth of Swirl's federal sales program. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team."

Swirl is a pioneer in personalized real-time Generative AI at enterprise scale. Swirl enables enterprises to create "systems of intelligence" without moving data or creating new repositories. Swirl supports many data sources and applications like Elastic, OpenSearch, Snowflake, MongoDB, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Office 365, Slack, Teams and more. This ensures rapid, secure, cost-effective adoption by enterprises and government agencies.

Swirl's open-source version is on GitHub under Apache 2.0, and recently made available on the Azure Marketplace, with Azure Government to follow. Swirl is easily deployed in private clouds using any AI or Language Model (LLM). The ability to run "Swirl inside the firewall," especially air gapped environments, has attracted the attention of federal agencies.

"I'm excited to join Swirl and bring its search and AI technology to the federal market," said Biow. "Swirl has a unique value proposition that addresses the challenges and opportunities of unstructured data in the government sector. I look forward to working with the Swirl team and our partners to deliver innovative solutions that meet our government customers' needs."

About Swirl 
Swirl is a leading search and AI company that enables personalized real-time Generative AI at enterprise scale. Swirl helps enterprises create "systems of intelligence" that leverage their existing data sources and repositories, without compromising security or performance. Swirl's technology is used by leading companies, such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and education. To learn more, visit Swirl or follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Swirl Corporation

