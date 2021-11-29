Swirl Into the Holiday Season with Yogurtland's New Sugar Plum Berry Tart

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogurtland, the fan-favorite frozen yogurt brand, is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with limited-time-only holiday flavors. Available now, Yogurtland brings a taste of winter wonderland with new Sugar Plum Berry Tart frozen yogurt and the return of a fan-favorite flavor, White Chocolate Peppermint. Both flavors are available while supplies last at participating locations.

Sugar Plum Berry Tart Frozen Yogurt Yogurtland

Yogurtland's seasonal new Sugar Plum Berry Tart brings a swirl of holiday cheer with every spoonful. This festive and creamy treat is made with real plum and Marion berries for a flavor that will get you into the holiday spirit. Additionally, Yogurtland is excited to bring back a beloved holiday treat: White Chocolate Peppermint frozen yogurt. This winter classic combines a mix of real gourmet white chocolate and deliciously refreshing peppermint. The limited-time flavors are now available at participating locations while supplies last and can be ordered online at yogurt-land.com/order or on the Yogurtland mobile app.

"We're embracing the spirit of the holidays with our new Sugar Plum Berry Tart, a delicious frozen yogurt that brings extra joy and magic this season," says Yogurtland's Senior Marketing Manager, Brittany Knollmiller. "Along with our returning winter classic, White Chocolate Peppermint, we're excited to offer our guests a taste of the holidays and special moments shared with loved ones enjoying our cheerful treats."

Keeping in the holiday spirit, Yogurtland is offering affordable catering options that are perfect for a gathering of any size with several packages to choose from. Yogurtland catering gives guests the opportunity to select from a variety of flavors and toppings for a deliciously fun trip to the dessert table. Orders must be placed online at least 24 hours in advance at order.catering/Yogurtland.

For more information or to find a location near you for takeout, delivery, or catering, please visit yogurt-land.com.

About Yogurtland: Celebrating 15 Years

Since 2006, Yogurtland has been leading the frozen yogurt chain delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors and providing fans an anytime treat for the whole family. Championing a milestone year for the brand, Yogurtland is bringing fans more froyo moments this anniversary year with fan-favorite creations, at-home experiences, and innovations on the digital front like its new app that offers online ordering and rewards points with every purchase. Yogurtland has a team of flavorologists that exclusively use real ingredients and scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe for fans to enjoy a truly customized frozen dessert. The company's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, giving customers more flexibility to enjoy dessert for any occasion wherever they are. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 250 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com

Media Contact:

Natalie Menicucci

[email protected]

Phone number: 213.225.4443

SOURCE Yogurtland