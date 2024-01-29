Swish! Stroehmann Bread® and Philadelphia 76ers Team Up for Fourth Annual King or Queen of the Classroom Contest

News provided by

Bimbo Bakeries USA

29 Jan, 2024, 08:45 ET

76ers mascot Franklin is bringing the hype for contest honoring educational mentors

HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stroehmann® Bread, Philly's favorite bread brand since 1927, is taking the court with the Philadelphia 76ers for a sixth consecutive season. Stroehmann and the 76ers, along with beloved mascot Franklin the Dog, today launched the fourth annual King or Queen of the Classroom Contest, which aims to champion education and honor mentors who have been instrumental to educating students the past year.

Continue Reading
To support this year's contest, Stroehmann is teaming up with Franklin the Dog to help bring the energy and encourage students to nominate an educator who has had a significant impact on their academic achievements, inside or outside the classroom.

"The Philadelphia 76ers take great pride in giving back to their community, aligning with our mission for this contest," said Jennifer Hudak, Stroehmann Associate Brand Manager. "We're excited to join forces for the fourth year to help deserving local mentors score big this season."

To enter, students in grades K-12 will have the opportunity to nominate a person who has been influential to their education this past year. By submitting a short essay, students can explain why their nominee deserves this special recognition for how they have demonstrated their commitment to the student and helped them reach their educational goals.

Three winners chosen during the contest – and those who nominated them – will receive a 76ers gift bag with assorted team merchandise and an autographed 76ers jersey. The winners will also receive tickets to a future 76ers game and a donation of $3,000 to be used for books at a school of their choice.

The entry form is open through February 22, 2024. To nominate a King or Queen of the Classroom and for the contest's official rules, click here to visit the 76ers website.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA 
Stroehmann is an iconic brand of Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU), is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Freihofer's®, Heiner's™, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Nature's Harvest®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, Thomas'®, and Tia Rosa®. BBU is a part of Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA

