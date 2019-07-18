Swiss Medical Network Advances Cancer Care in Switzerland with Multi-System Agreement for Accuray Radiation Therapy Systems and RaySearch Oncology Software Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 18, 2019 PRNewswire/ -- The Swiss Medical Network, one of Switzerland's two largest private hospital groups, has signed a multi-system, multi-clinic agreement to purchase Accuray Incorporated's radiation therapy delivery systems as well as RaySearch's treatment planning system (TPS) and oncology information system (OIS). This is the first multi-system agreement by a hospital for the purchase of both the Accuray and RaySearch products. The purchase includes the Accuray Radixact® and CyberKnife® M6™ Systems, as well as the RaySearch RayStation® TPS and RayCare® OIS. Together, these complementary systems will help enable the Swiss Medical Network team to provide optimal treatments for patients who may benefit from highly precise radiation therapy. The first patient treatments using the combination of the Radixact System and RayStation by the Swiss Medical Network are anticipated to take place in 2020.

The Swiss Medical Network, (a fully-owned subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA SA), Accuray and RaySearch will also collaborate on a new training facility, as part of their continuing commitment to improving cancer care and patients' quality of life. Healthcare professionals from around the world will have the opportunity to learn from peers and receive education on the Radixact and CyberKnife M6 Systems, as well as the RayStation TPS and RayCare OIS. The state-of-the-art training facility, unique in Europe, will enable participating companies to further develop the late stages of their research programs through direct contact with doctors and patients of the Clinique de Genolier, the flagship hospital of the Swiss Medical Network, located in Genolier, Switzerland. The training facility will be built adjacent to the Clinique de Genolier, on the Swiss Medical Network Technopark campus.

"At the Swiss Medical Network, our top priority has always been the well-being of our patients. We foster a multi-disciplinary approach to treatment led by experts in their field, such as Prof. Oscar Matzinger, medical director of radiation oncology for the network, to ensure that cancer patients have access to the highest quality personalized care during all stages of their treatment," said Antoine Hubert, founder of the Swiss Medical Network and delegate of the board of directors of AEVIS VICTORIA SA. "Our partnership with Accuray and RaySearch reflects the next step in the evolution of our radiation therapy offerings as we seek to pioneer and develop together new ways for optimizing cancer treatment and improving patients' quality of life. The two organizations have a history of innovative advancements in radiation oncology, including many market 'firsts,' which gives me confidence they will help our team to accomplish our goals long-term."

The Radixact and CyberKnife M6 Systems are next-generation radiation therapy devices that have been proven to deliver highly effective treatments for a broad range of tumors almost anywhere in the body. The systems include advanced functionality that make it easier and more efficient to administer extremely precise radiation treatments, providing the clinical team with options for managing the full spectrum of cancer cases, from routine to complex and initial treatment to retreatment.

"The Swiss Medical Network is a prestigious organization and we are proud to work with their team to bring our radiation therapy systems to more patients in Switzerland. The agreement, involving the purchase of Accuray delivery devices and RaySearch software, demonstrates our ability to serve the mainstream market with our latest generation Radixact and CyberKnife platforms," said Joshua H. Levine, president and chief executive officer of Accuray Incorporated. "Accuray is dedicated to providing customers with the product and service support they need to meet their clinical and operational objectives. I believe that our partnership with RaySearch offers a powerful solution with the potential to truly help their clinical staff make a meaningful, positive difference in patient care."

RayStation* is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines advanced features such as adaptive therapy planning, multi-criteria optimization and automation using machine learning and deep learning, with highly accurate and fast dose calculation engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare*, the next-generation oncology information system. RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology hospitals. It efficiently coordinates all activities, offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy.

"We are delighted to collaborate with the Swiss Medical Network team and provide them with a complete software solution from RaySearch. The use of RayStation and RayCare together allows the hospital to deliver highly advanced treatments to cancer patients and at the same time improve operational efficiency by powerful workflow management capabilities," said Johan Löf, chief executive officer and founder of RaySearch. "We have a strong and fruitful partnership with Accuray and I am convinced that we, together with the team at Swiss Medical Network, will be able to create a state-of-the-art clinic and training facility."

About Swiss Medical Network :

With 17 hospitals spread through 12 cantons cover the country's three linguistic regions, Swiss Medical Network is the second-largest group of private hospitals in Switzerland. It has more than 3000 employees and works with over 2000 doctors. Its growth strategy is based on the acquisition of existing establishments and the restructuring of their operations. Its principal goal is to offer top-flight medical and hospital care to patients from Switzerland and abroad. Swiss Medical Network sets itself apart with a range of first-class services, its brand value, a congenial working environment and an entrepreneurial and experienced management team.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) develops, manufactures and sells radiotherapy systems that are intended to make cancer treatments shorter, safer, personalized and more effective, ultimately enabling patients to live longer, better lives. Our radiation treatment delivery systems in combination with fully-integrated software solutions set the industry standard for precision and cover the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery procedures. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to clinical applications and results; patient experiences and outcomes; expectations regarding the first patient treatments and the training facility discussed in this press release; Accuray's ability to serve the mainstream market; and expectations regarding the use of Accuray systems along with RaySearch offerings and the partnership between Accuray and RaySearch. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products; the company's ability to develop new products or improve existing products to meet customers' needs; the company's limited long-term clinical data supporting the safety and efficacy of its products and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 9, 2019 and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare*, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch's software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

For further information, please contact :

Swiss Medical Network

Media relations: +41 79 635 04 10 or +41 79 607 99 69

Media@swissmedical.net

Accuray

Beth Kaplan

Public Relations Director, Accuray

+1 (408) 789-4426

bkaplan@accuray.com

Doug Sherk

Investor Relations, EVC Group

+1 (415) 652-9100

dsherk@evcgroup.com

RaySearch

Johan Löf, President and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)8-510 530 00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Peter Thysell, CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)70 661 05 59

peter.thysell@raysearchlabs.com

*Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated