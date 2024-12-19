CES UNVEILED NEWS: EXPLORE 10 SWISSTECH COMPANIES AT CES UNVEILED

Lifehive https://www.lifehive.ch/

swisstech will also be exhibiting at CES 2025 with two booths at the Venetian Expo at Eureka Park: Booth #61033, Venetian Expo, Hall G, Level 1) and the Global Pavilion: Booth #50435, Venetian Expo Level 2 Hall D). To schedule meetings with swisstech at the CES booths during CES, click: https://calendly.com/swisstech-ces2025-eurekapark/booth-61033 or https://calendly.com/swisstech-ces2025-globalpavilion/booth-50435, or contact: Karen Thomas, Thomas PR [email protected]

SWISSTECH CES UNVEILED 10 EXHIBITORS:

HEALTHTECH

Calopad® https://www.calopad.com/

Calopad Pro is the world's thinnest all-in-one therapy device that delivers deep heat and cold therapy for full-body relief. Offering temperatures as low as 8°C/47°F and as high as 43°C/109°F, Calopad Pro provides a natural, side-effect-free solution for athletes and individuals suffering from pain. Unlike conventional bulky devices, Calopad's innovative technology is lightweight, portable and FDA/MDR certified. Calopad Pro gives users maximum pain relief, which is conveniently, effectively, and seamlessly integrated into their lifestyle. Video: https://vimeo.com/1039613084/5755d4ea0e?share=copy

magnes https://www.magnes.ch/

NUSHU smart shoes perform gait analysis in real time and give biofeedback to assist people while walking. Using smart sensors embedded in sneaker-type shoes, NUSHU collects data while walking or doing daily activities with AI-powered algorithms processing the data to generate automatic reports. Focusing on neurological conditions, such as Parkinson's disease, Multiple Sclerosis, and other movement disorders, it supports the aging population in maintaining independence by improving their mobility and promotes equitable healthcare access and innovation. NUSHU has received clearance by the FDA and is ready for launch in the US market. Video: https://youtu.be/y9oJQ7NVr6k?si=HTbAiio8HznlV4S8

Nutrix https://nutrix.tech/

Winner of the CES Innovation Awards 2025, Nutrix cortiSense is the first Swiss non-invasive stress hormone monitoring sensor designed for at-home use, boosting mental and metabolic health monitoring. In the US, stress leads to $300 billion in losses annually due to job-related absenteeism. Traditional cortisol monitoring involves multiple lab samples, but cortiSense simplifies this with a quick saliva test viewable on your smartphone. Users can monitor cortisol fluctuations regularly, gaining valuable insights into their stress patterns. Integrated seamlessly with the gSense Healthcare System, cortiSense is a breakthrough in preventive health, offering real-time, actionable data. With two patents pending, it's leading the charge in accessible, personal wellness monitoring.

Senbiosys https://www.veliaring.com/

Senbiosys is introducing the VELIA smart ring at CES, available 2025. The sleekest smart ring on the market, VELIA is smarter, more stylish, thinner, and more comfortable than any other smart ring. VELIA features state-of-the-art, patented, proprietary PPG technology boasting 6 photodetectors and 18 LEDs, a smaller battery, and 24/7 monitoring, setting a new healthtech standard in design and functionality. Powered by proprietary CMOS technology, this sleek ring adapts to your unique physiology, offering precise, personalized health insights -- the future of personalized wellness. Video: https://youtube.com/shorts/duhmiiKmKk4?si=5S7zF5kiYPRB6Udp.

EDTECH

Beekee https://beekee.ch/

Beekee's can-sized, internet-free Beekee Box is transforming global education. With 260 million children and 3 billion adults lacking access to education — a critical barrier to global progress, this bright yellow device creates instant digital classrooms anywhere, without internet or power. Creating its own Wi-Fi bubble, the Beekee Box connects up to 40 learners to interactive, high-quality learning content using just their smartphones, tablets, or PCs. Deployed by global development leaders, such as the ICRC, Doctors without Borders, and the German Development Agency, the Beekee Box has already reached thousands of learners across 25+ countries. Video: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1C-7Fo8ka3RN5fhmwOc9BI_QDyyANs229/view?usp=sharing.

Swip https://www.spin-and-play.com/en

Techlicious CES 2025 Editor's Choice Award winner Swip is a battery-powered autonomous screen-free educational game solution, equipped with a rotating, tiltable, and detachable semi-rigid rod, integrated with sensors to ensure safe operation. It features a connected mat with pressure sensors to detect player positioning and LED lights and speakers to deliver real-time feedback to users. Multiple layers of the playmat are provided to enhance and promote continuous engagement in the activities. Video: https://youtu.be/xR8QeQ01Esc?si=l10ZYsNM5Shy9uAY

SPORTTECH

E-Skimo https://e-skimo.swiss/

Through their groundbreaking new product, E-SKIMO, Swiss company E-Outdoor is poised to redefine the future of skiing with the world's first electric-assisted solution for effortless uphill climbs and flat-surface traverses. Inspired by the success of electric mobility, similar to e-bikes and other battery-powered devices, E-SKIMO combines advanced sensor technology and seamless design, allowing skiers to enjoy ascents up to four times faster and uncompromised downhill experiences. Designed for internal integration at the OEM level, E-SKIMO aims to make mountaineering more accessible to skiers of all ages, abilities and conditioning levels, empowering users to fully embrace the thrill of mountain exploration with ease.

Video: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1z9GCylE2zyc7XQ9iOGFghnv9PFNFmB5e/view?usp=sharing.

GREENTECH

Lifehive offers a revolutionary natural solution for beekeepers to combat Varroa mites and viruses to protect honey bees, which are crucial to the environment, pollinating 1/3 of the world's food supply. Using a patented heating element integrated into brood frames, Lifehive heats to 42°C/107°F for 3-hour intervals, eliminating pests in the beehive without harming the brood. An intelligent algorithm ensures treatments occur under optimal brood conditions, preventing reinfestation. Trusted by commercial beekeepers in New Zealand, Canada, and Europe, Lifehive provides a chemical-free, effective, and sustainable way to protect bee colonies and support healthy ecosystems.

AI/ROBOTICS

Mimic Robotics is launching affordable, highly capable robotic arms and hands, designed to mimic human dexterity. Mimic Robotics' robots are paired with a generative model for human dexterous motion, enabling the robots to execute a wide range of tasks in unstructured environments, driven by natural language prompts. The AI model is trained using imitation learning on large datasets of human task performance and is fine-tuned on-site to meet specific client needs. Mimic Robotics provides a flexible and intuitive answer to labor shortages, fitting seamlessly into human workplaces.

Absolute Magnetics invented a new magnetic encoder technology for absolute position detection. The product consists of a magnet with a patented, multi-periodic magnetization pattern and corresponding electronics for smart data processing. The highlights of the technology are the unbeatable price-performance ratio and the robustness of the encoder. Even with large mounting tolerances, changing air gaps, and strong external stray-fields, an accuracy of less than 0.5° can be achieved without any calibration process.

About swisstech

swisstech is a private-public initiative supported by Presence Switzerland, Innosuisse, Swissnex, and Switzerland Global Enterprise. The swisstech campaign aims to raise Switzerland's profile as a world-leading innovative location for business and to increase the visibility of its deep tech and state-of-the-art companies as well as of its research excellence abroad. For more information, see: https://swiss.tech/

