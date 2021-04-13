Swit released an Employee Productivity hub for Office 365 and Google Workspace users

This new update allows employees to access email, file storage, video conferencing, calendar, and documentation all within Swit. Not only does this Employee Productivity hub eliminate unnecessary app switchings to the barest minimum, but it also helps users to enjoy all the necessary functions in one streamlined workflow facilitating their collaboration experience of Google Workspace or MS Office 365.

Co-founder and CEO of Swit, Josh Lee, commented, "These integrations are not just about sending text-based notifications but providing a like-never-before seamlessly streamlined employee experience between Google Workspace/Office 365 and Swit. You can finally turn your emails into trackable tasks and share Google's or MS's resources directly into chat simply by drag-and-drop as if they're one app. I believe this all-in-one functionality with one-for-all usability will take your team's productivity to the next level."

For instance, CTR , a global automotive manufacturing company, recently reviewed 8 collaboration apps for months to bring digital transformation to the entire company, and its final choice was Swit for two reasons--scalability and interactivity with Office 365.

Sangwoo Kang, the President of CTR commented, "We've been looking for a unified hub for task management for a very long time. We decided on Swit as we found its design extremely intuitive and simple enough for our implementation involving 1,000 employees in 8 countries around the world. After over half-a-year of testing, Swit was the only tool we all were satisfied with, for its easy-to-use interactions with Office 365 and uniquely architected scalability, which would help us unite and organize hundreds of teams vertically and horizontally in one place. We're using it across every point of our collaboration like an OS of employee experience. Now we can't imagine working without it.".

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Swit is a comprehensive team collaboration solution provider combining the two most critical functions of Digital Transformation, chat and tasks, in one. With the ISO-, GDPR- and HIPAA-recognized security system, Swit is adopted by over 25,000 teams of all sizes across 161 countries around the globe. For more information, please visit https://swit.io

Contact:

Jina Kim

[email protected]

SOURCE Swit Technologies Inc.

Related Links

swit.io

