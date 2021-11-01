Switch Again Recognized by Environmental Protection Agency as Top User of Green Power

According to the U.S. EPA, Switch's green power use of nearly 811 million kWh is equivalent to the annual electricity use of nearly 76,000 average American homes. By moving the needle in the voluntary green power market, Switch and other "Green Power Partners" are helping to reduce the negative health impacts of air emissions including those related to ozone, fine particles, acid rain, and regional haze.

"A guiding principle of our Founder and CEO Rob Roy is that data runs the planet, but it should not ruin our planet," said Switch President Thomas Morton. "Switch is proud to again receive this prestigious recognition by the EPA and to continue as a leader in making the choice to use green power, eliminating our emissions footprint, and embrace the fact that using green power is smart business."

"This list of the largest users of green power across the nation is proof that good business practices can also benefit the environment," said James Critchfield, Program Manager of EPA's Green Power Partnership. "EPA applauds the leading organizations in the Green Power Partnership's Top Partner Rankings for their notable commitment to expanding their use of green power and protecting the environment."

Switch's commitment to sustainability extends beyond energy use to the precious resource of water. The company and local government partners recently announced the groundbreaking of a sixteen-mile treated effluent water pipeline where Switch's Citadel Campus in Northern Nevada will use 100% reuse water. That project is expected to come on line in 2023. Additionally, Switch successfully helped develop proprietary technology that increased its water efficiency by over 400%. Additionally, Switch was also the first multi-tenant colocation operator in the world to receive all A grades in sustainability from Greenpeace. Switch received the Smart Energy Decisions 2019 Innovation Award for Energy Efficiency, was ranked in the top 10 of global leading companies for its investment in utilizing solar energy in SEIA's annual Solar Means Business Report, is part of The World Resources Institutes' Renewable Energy Buyers' Principles, and is an early adopter of the American Business Act for Climate Pledge.

About Switch

Switch (NYSE: SWCH), is the independent leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 750 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

We innovate to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world with a focus on enterprise-class and emerging hybrid cloud solutions. The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; and Austin, Texas are the world's most powerful exascale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About EPA's Green Power Partnership

The Green Power Partnership is a voluntary program that helps increase green power use among U.S. organizations to advance the American market for green power and development of those sources as a way to reduce air pollution and other environmental impacts associated with electricity use. In 2020, the Partnership had more than 700 Partners voluntarily using nearly 70 billion kilowatt-hours of green power annually. Partners include a wide variety of leading organizations such as Fortune 500® companies; small and medium sized businesses; local, state, and federal governments; and colleges and universities. For additional information, please visit www.epa.gov/greenpower.



SOURCE Switch, Inc.