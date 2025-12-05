Switchblade Flying Car Exhibits at Sand & Fun Airshow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Switchblade Flying Car Seen as Solution to Expand Tourism and Business Travel in Saudi Arabia

PRINEVILLE, Ore., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middle East's largest general aviation event, Sand & Fun Airshow 2025, recently held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, welcomed a new exhibitor from the U.S., Oregon-based Samson Sky, makers of the Switchblade Flying Car.

Sam Bousfield, Samson Sky CEO and designer of the Switchblade spoke with His Royal Highness Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz about the Switchblade Flying Car, while dozens of people crowded around the exhibit at Sand & Fun. Switchblade Flying Car (rendering) - The Switchblade fits a standard garage and is driven to a nearby airport using highways or local roads. There, it transforms from driving to flying mode in three minutes at the push of a button.

The Saudi Aviation Club (SAC) hosts the Sand & Fun Airshow annually. This year's event was held to inspire innovation, foster connections, and create opportunities to soar to new heights and served as a global gathering for aviation enthusiasts, industry leaders and families. The five-day event celebrating the future of aviation treated attendees to over 100 stunning airshows, drawing an estimated 120,000 visitors from over 90 countries.

Sam Bousfield, Samson Sky CEO and designer of the Switchblade, was honored to welcome a very special guest to their exhibit, His Royal Highness Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Founder and Board Chairman of the SAC. The two spoke about the Switchblade Flying Car, while dozens of people crowded around the exhibit.

Saudi Arabia's interest in the flying and driving vehicle revolves around Saudi Vision 2030, which includes making the country a global hub for tourism and international trade by expanding connectivity to 250+ destinations. The Switchblade is seen as a solution for Saudi Arabia to broaden regional tourist travel and business travel for residents of the Kingdom.

In furtherance of this vision, on Opening Day of Sand & Fun, Samson Sky signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding with the SAC which includes Samson Sky providing training of Switchblade mechanics and pilots, assistance in getting the Switchblade approved for use in Saudi Arabia, use of the SAC facilities for sales and demonstrations, and access to the SAC airport system throughout Saudi Arabia for Switchblade owners. The SAC contributes to Vision 2030 by striving to develop a passion for flying in the skies of Saudi Arabia. The newly formed partnership with Samson Sky advances this goal.

The Saudi Aviation Club (SAC) is an independent, non-profit organization that aims to facilitate and promote the practice of general and sports aviation activities in the Kingdom by establishing strategic partnerships with local and international institutions. The SAC works as the official representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in The Federation Aeronaut International (FAI) and as a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA).

The Switchblade Flying Car, which had its successful official First Flight in Nov. 2023 is a hybrid-electric vehicle with sports car performance, accelerating from 0–60 mph/97 km/h in 5 seconds with a top speed of 125 mph/201 km/h. With seating for two plus luggage, it is a high-performance aircraft, with an estimated 160 mph/257 km/h cruise speed. Using premium auto gas, it flies up to 500 miles/805 km at 13,000 ft on a single tank. For safety and insurance, all flying surfaces are enclosed within the vehicle while in driving mode.

Samson Sky, makers of the Switchblade, has nearly 2,500 reservations from over 50 countries, including every US state, representing over $500MM USD in future revenue. Samson Sky plans future certified commercial Switchblades for an economical Express Courier Service, funded by Accredited Investors around the world. Estimated pricing is $200,000 USD.

For more information about the Switchblade and to follow its progress into production, visit: www.SamsonSky.com

Media Contact:

Gail Gallegos

916-769-6979 (Mobile)

[email protected]



Additional Hi-Res images available by request

SOURCE Samson Sky