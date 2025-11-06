ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A patient phone call is the care before the care. In high-volume contact centers, especially, each conversation carries both clinical and operational weight. Accurate, real-time transcription enables intelligent automation without sacrificing clarity or care, so that teams can automate electronic medical record (EMR) record matching, streamline workflows, and eliminate manual data entry. By removing routine process steps, staff can stay fully focused on the conversations, improving the patient experience. As healthcare systems seek to balance efficiency with empathy, real-time transcription has become a capability for delivering responsive, high-quality care at scale.

Switchboard, MD Scales Real-Time Call Automation with Amazon Nova Sonic

Switchboard, MD is a physician-led AI and data science company with a mission to prioritize the human connection in medicine. Its service improves patient engagement and outcomes, while reducing inefficiency and burnout. By designing and deploying clinically relevant solutions, Switchboard, MD helps providers and operators collaborate more effectively to deliver great experiences for both patients and staff. One of its key solutions is streamlining the contact center using AI voice automation, real-time medical record matching, and suggested next steps, which has led to significant reductions in queue times and call abandonment rates.

With more than 20,000 calls handled each month, Switchboard, MD supports healthcare providers in delivering timely, personalized communication at scale. Its AI platform is already helping reduce call queue times, improve patient engagement, and streamline contact center operations for clinics and health systems. Customers using Switchboard have seen outcomes such as:

As healthcare organizations continue to seek efficiency without sacrificing empathy, the ability to capture accurate call transcripts in real time has become essential. For Switchboard, MD, transcription accuracy isn't just a technical metric. It's the foundation that allows its physician-built AI to extract patient details, match EMRs, and take the right next action automatically.

Despite early successes, Switchboard faced a challenge familiar to many innovators: finding a transcription solution that could balance cost, speed, and accuracy. Many real-time transcription tools on the market forced a tradeoff between affordability and precision; either inexpensive but unreliable, or accurate but too costly to scale.

After testing multiple approaches, the team determined that Amazon Nova Sonic provided the right balance of performance and efficiency needed to support their mission. The model performed reliably across live caller audio, even in noisy or variable conditions, and delivered 80–90% lower transcription costs, a word error rate of only 4%, and low-latency outputs that aligned with their need for real-time processing.

"Our vision is to restore the human connection in medicine by removing administrative barriers that get in the way of meaningful interaction. Nova Sonic gave us the speed and accuracy we needed to transcribe calls in real time—so our customers can focus on what truly matters: the patient conversation. By reducing our transcription costs by 80–90%, it's also made real-time automation sustainable at scale."

– Blake Anderson, MD

Founder, Chief Executive & Technology Officer, Switchboard, MD

Reliable, affordable transcription has become the foundation for Switchboard's next generation of automation. The same technology that powers accurate, real-time transcripts is now enabling capabilities like automatic record matching, end-to-end scheduling automation, and more.

By aligning accuracy, scalability, and cost, Switchboard is building automation that keeps healthcare communication fast, efficient, and human.

To learn more about Switchboard, MD's utilization of Amazon Nova Sonic, read the full AWS blog post here .

About Switchboard, MD

Switchboard, MD is a physician-led artificial intelligence & data science company with a mission to restore the human connection to medicine by improving engagement and outcomes while reducing inefficiency. Switchboard, MD's platform designs and deploys clinically relevant products that surface critical needs, accelerate patient care, and reduce administrative burdens—making it easier for providers and administrators to collaborate and deliver high-quality experiences for patients and staff.

