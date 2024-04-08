SwitchBot Announces Major Upgrade for Matter Support

TOKYO, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a leading smart home retrofitting and automation brand, officially announces its major upgrade for Matter. With this upgrade, almost all SwitchBot products, including the entire robotic vacuum collection, can now support Matter via SwitchBot Hub 2.

By fully embracing Matter, SwitchBot gives its user base an even better integrated smart home experience.

Extended Matter support for almost all SwitchBot products.

Last year, the launch of SwitchBot Hub 2, which was the company's first step into the Matter world, garnered significant popularity among consumers.

Responding to evergrowing needs, SwitchBot underwent a comprehensive upgrade within the brand, extending Matter support to almost all SwitchBot products, with security cameras being the only exception. Highlighting this upgrade, SwitchBot's entire robotic vacuum collection, including SwitchBot K10+ and S10, can now also support Matter via SwitchBot Hub 2, which better integrates efficient cleaning solutions into smart home scenarios.

With SwitchBot Hub 2, SwitchBot products, especially those that did not support HomeKit previously, can now be easily added to Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Home Assistant. However, as convenient as it is, the full functions of certain products can only be activated first via the SwitchBot app.

A more integrated smart home experience is coming.

Furthermore, in addition to SwitchBot products, other infrared smart home appliances, such as air conditioners and TVs, can also support Matter through SwitchBot Hub 2, as long as their infrared codes match the ones supported by SwitchBot. With such a setup, users can easily access and control their smart home appliances via SwitchBot's app, or other mainstream smart home system apps they are familiar with, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Home Assistant.

SwitchBot has always dedicated itself to creating an efficient and convenient smart home experience. And Matter support is a new milestone for SwitchBot on its way to this goal. Meanwhile, SwitchBot is cultivating many new products, with which, even better integrated smart home scenarios can be built and managed through simple operation.

This new Matter support upgrade will be available from April 8th. Users must upgrade their SwitchBot app to the latest version and download any firmware upgrades needed.

For more information regarding SwitchBot and Matter support, please visit here . To learn more about SwitchBot, you can visit SwitchBot's official website , or follow them on X , Instagram , and Facebook .

SOURCE SwitchBot